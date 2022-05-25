Pitching ideas for a new Pro Bowl game format 'NFL Total Access'
Pitching ideas for a new Pro Bowl game format. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Here's what Marshawn Lynch told Kevin Hart about it in a recent episode of Cold as Balls.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne probably needed to do a double take when he saw quarterback Mac Jones. Bourne noted that Jones is lacking something he brought with him when he arrived in New England as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. “His stomach is gone and he looks really good,” Bourne laughed following Monday’s organized team activity on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
Arch Manning is coming back to Athens
The writing's been on the wall. But Shanahan clarified things in case there was any uncertainty.
Sadly, a toxicology report on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins released this week shows that Haskins died like other promising young athletes, celebrities and everyday people: bad judgment in South Florida, party central.
One of the women accusing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual misconduct while she gave him a massage said she felt threatened by a comment he made following a therapy session. Appearing on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel,” Ashley Solis, who is among 22 women who have sued Watson over allegations he behaved inappropriately with them, provided graphic details of an encounter with the three-time Pro Bowler. During the interview airing Tuesday night, Solis and another massage therapist, Kyla Hayes, both provided details of their meetings with Watson, who is facing civil lawsuits by the 22 women alleging various sexual acts during massages he received while playing for the Houston Texans.
Warriors owner Joe Lacob said former Golden State coach Mark Jackson “couldn’t get along with anybody else in the organization.”
Before you start perusing my 2022 NFL power rankings (my annual rating of the teams 1 to 32, after free agency and trades and the draft), a bit of a warning. I’m not great at this. Now that’s a great sales tool to get people to read this column. But I want to be honest
Former Eagles and current Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had high praise for Jalen Hurts, giving some insight into what Philadelphia has at quarterback
A former NFL general manager understands New England's selection of Bailey Zappe
Reggie Miller discusses Steph Curry's penchant for shimmying after scoring by recalling an opponent who vexed him for similar celebrations.
Peter King has revealed his power rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season and the Rams are listed at No. 4.
A report from Portland says the Seahawks and NBA Trail Blazers will be sold “soon,” as mandated by the Paul G. Allen Trust.
The Cardinals slugger’s production over the last 15 games likely has never been seen in Major League Baseball history.
New Yorks Aaron Judge explains his perspective on the suspension of his teammate Josh Donaldson, following controversial comments made during Saturdays game.
In an exclusive interview, Sean McVay explains how Matthew Stafford will be a better QB in 2022, why the Rams signed Bobby Wagner and more.
ESPN has updated its SP+ Rankings for the upcoming college football season. You'll like where Ohio State has moved to. #GoBucks
Not when the Pittsburgh Steelers coach is watching his players run around without a shoulder pad in sight, two months away from the grind of training camp and nearly two more before the gantlet that awaits in the fall. “Nobody’s going to win a job or lose a job out here in shorts in May,” Tomlin said Tuesday as the Steelers began organized team activities. True, but for the first time in Tomlin's long tenure, he is preparing for a season without knowing who the starting quarterback will be when the Steelers take the field in Cincinnati on Sept. 11.
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.
Packers TE Tyler Davis played roughly 65 percent of the team's special teams snaps a year ago, and new coordinator Rich Bisaccia was impressed with his work.