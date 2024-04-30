Pitching depth has aided Dragons this season

Apr. 30—Staff Report

The Lakeside Dragons baseball team is 5-5 heading into tonight's game at Conneaut.

The Dragons have captured close wins over Geneva 3-2, Edgewood 14-12, Grand Valley 2-1 and Pymatuning Valley 10-9 thus far on the season.

"Our team chemistry has been in sync," first-year Lakeside coach Mike Nappi said. "The players are playing hard for one another. We're improving and gaining more confidence every game and our pitching depth has given us a chance to compete and win each day."

The Dragons' wins over the Eagles, Warriors and Falcons were especially important, considering their Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division contests. Lakeside is 3-3 in the conference.

"Beating Geneva out of the shoot was big, and beating Edgewood and Jefferson after tough losses to them the day before," Nappi said. "In those closes games, our players don't roll over when bad things happen ... they respond without fear.

"They made the necessary plays in the field, got the key hit and made the big pitches when needed."

Lakeside fell to Edgewood 2-1, before the two-run win.

The Dragons also came

back after an 8-7 loss to Jefferson to record a 13-3 decision.

"I'd like to see our hitters be a little more aggressive in the strike zone," Nappi said. "But we've improved since the beginning of the season."

Senior Alex DiSalvatore leads the way in both hitting and pitching, but other players have also stepped it up.

"Caleb Stitt, Anthony Wooten, Gage Tome, Matt Wagner and Carlos Acevedo have been our key pitchers," Nappi said. "Dyln Newsome, our catcher, does a great job calling a game behind the plate."

The season has already been impacted by inclement weather.

The Dragons still have key games left, including Madison (5-1 in the CVC Lake), May 6 at home and May 7 at Madison.

"We need as a team to continue to do the basics well, limit our strikeouts, throw strikes and make the routine plays," Nappi said.