Pitching, defense the key as Rams beat No. 1 Storm

May 29—RIO RANCHO — No. 2 beat No. 1, and No. 2 tied No. 1.

Moving from front to back, junior left-hander Devon Alvarado spun a three-hitter Friday night, his outfield defense was outstanding, and second-ranked Rio Rancho beat top-ranked Cleveland 2-0 in a District 1-5A baseball showdown at Rio Rancho.

The victory also marked the 581st in the career of Rams coach Ron Murphy, tying him with John Gutierrez atop New Mexico's all-time wins list.

"Irrelevant," Murphy said. "I mean it, it really is. Tonight is all about beating Cleveland, being undefeated in district and our kids getting another win."

Murphy, 61, can have the record to himself if the Rams (14-0, 3-0 in 1-5A) win at Volcano Vista (9-4, 3-0) on Tuesday.

"It's great to play for a coach like Murphy," said sophomore right fielder Noah Braunschweiger, who made two terrific catches to support his starting pitcher. "He's an amazing coach."

In front of a large crowd at Rio Rancho, the Rams shoved home two runs in the bottom of the sixth in what was largely an outstanding pitching duel between Alvarado (6-0) and Cleveland senior righty Dayne Pengelly (2-1).

Pengelly walked the Rams' leadoff batter, Eric Romero, starting the bottom of the sixth.

Tyler Murphy, who followed, made two unsuccessful bunt attempts to sacrifice Romero to second base. On a 1-2 pitch, Pengelly plunked Murphy in the back.

Next was Ryan Casados, who grounded to second base, but what might have been a crucial 4-6-3 double play went south when shortstop D.J. Sandoval's relay throw was low, bouncing off first baseman Austin Barela.

The ball scooted far enough away from Barela to allow Romero to race home from second. The next batter, Garrett Rede, drove home Casados with a ground-rule double.

Cleveland had two runners on in the seventh. Logan Kinter then bashed a ball to center, but Romero gloved it on the dead run to end the game.

"I've been coaching that kid since 9 years old, and he has a way of making those catches," Murphy said. "I've said it all along, he's the best center fielder in the state of New Mexico, and he proves it every game."

Alvarado struck out seven and walked one.

"You know, my fastball command wasn't there, I didn't have all my (velocity), my stuff wasn't amazing," he said. "But ... my guys behind me, that's the best defense in the state, no questions asked."

Cleveland's loss leaves the Storm (12-3, 1-2) in a delicate position as the third-place team in 1-5A.