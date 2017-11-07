New Giants pitching coach comes with Righetti's recommendation

SAN FRANCISCO - When Curt Young met with Giants management last month, he did so with a hell of an endorsement on his resume. In introducing Young on Monday, general manager Bobby Evans said the new pitching coach was recommending by none other than Dave Righetti, the legendary outgoing pitching coach.

Righetti will spend next season working with Evans in a front office role, with Young, the longtime A's coach, sliding into the seat alongside manager Bruce Bochy. There will be familiarity in the new partnership. Young was the pitching coach for an All-Star squad that Bochy took to Japan years ago for exhibition games.

"We've known each other for quite a while," Bochy said. "He's going to bring a different perspective in areas and that's always welcome."

From the outside, Young - who also worked for the Red Sox - appears to fit right in line with Evans' push to have a more analytical approach in the dugout. He said his style is a mix of old and new.

"There's going to be a definite mix of both," he said, noting that there are more resources than ever for coaching staffs. "It's common sense and what it takes to be a great pitcher, and anything we can learn from the numbers side to help these guys is also going to come into play."

Young enters in a comfortable position, and not just because he has spent most of his professional career across the bridge. While the Giants have gaping holes to fill in the lineup and bullpen, their rotation is just about set. Madison Bumgarner and Matt Moore had their options picked up Monday and Johnny Cueto announced over the weekend that he wasn't opting out of his contract. Jeff Samardzija slides into the mix somewhere in the middle of the rotation, and the Giants have Chris Stratton in line for the No. 5 spot, with Ty Blach and Tyler Beede on deck. Young said he sees five guys who can pitch 200 innings next year.