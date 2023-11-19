Pitchforks are out for entire USC coaching staff after failed season and UCLA no-show

Name one USC assistant coach who did a great job this season — not good, but great. You can’t. None of Lincoln Riley’s assistant coaches maximized the talent at their disposal. None of the USC assistants improved their full position group over the course of the whole season. When a not-that-great UCLA team bullies USC for 60 minutes on both sides of the ball, no one can say the Trojans improved over the course of the season. At the end of 12 games, they were worse than they were in mid-September.

USC fans are angry, but the anger is not wild and unfocused. It is an appropriate reaction to several weeks of underachieving. The Trojan staff should be under fire after this completely unacceptable season.

From Donte Williams to Josh Henson to Dennis Simmons to Roy Manning, this coaching staff flunked. No one’s job should be safe, with the possible exception of running back coach Kiel McDonald.

Donte Williams sucks !! Nua sucks ! Roy manning sucks ! Brian Odom sucks ! All losers ! Josh Henson sucks ! Zach H the tE coach sucks #FightOn✌🏻 — La Sports Fan For Life (@RaiderMatt5204) November 18, 2023

Bennie Wylie is the guy who has to be fired. Josh Henson is not doing himself any favors today. USC O-line is getting rag-dolled by UCLA. https://t.co/PbJn1aM7Jq — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 18, 2023

USC needs to fire almost everyone — Mitch Stein (@MitchStein6666) November 18, 2023

USC alums in Coliseum telling me Lincoln Riley should be fired. — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 18, 2023

USC FANS SOURCES: USC HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH A NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR. COACH RILEY AND ADMINISTRATION ALREADY HAD A FEW NAMES IN MIND BEFORE THE FIRING OF GRINCH, MADE QUICK WORK ONCE HE WAS OFFICIALLY FIRED. ANNOUNCEMENT IS IMMINENT, COULD COME AS SOON AS THIS WEEKEND — EL CHICANO (@ELChicanoUSC) November 19, 2023

Meanwhile THIS kinda defense/season/loss to UCLA would get most USC coaches fired. Not happening to Riley obviously. But he better snap back next year or those folks are gonna have that Jimbo buyout ready. — Ivan Carter (@IvanCarter9) November 18, 2023

Defensive backs suck. Donte Williams has go to go. Leave him as a recruiter only. — Phinfan (@Phinfan24448703) November 19, 2023

Steve Johnson USC is 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝙇𝘼𝗖𝗘 𝗧𝗢 𝗕𝗘. pic.twitter.com/kyK6mYbCIi — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) November 18, 2023

Fire Lincoln Riley! @USC @uscfootball Let's get it started right now! #USCvsUCLA #FightOn People know @USC as a football school. You are are not even that anymore! — JC Yoo (@gocalfootball) November 19, 2023

if I were USC id fire Riley. Losing Williams and things look sus for the future. Find someone better. — MakJae9 (@MakJae9) November 19, 2023

This entire USC football team is 🗑️ How is our recruiting so bad? I am convinced that without Caleb, we wouldn’t have won a single game this season. Time to clean house again I guess. — Nerses Aposhian (@NersesAposhian) November 18, 2023

USC getting housed by UCLA not necessarily a bad thing. Riley has to see the writing on the wall that he has to clean house with his coaching staff which has already begun with Grinch. Will need to run off some his current players and bring in more transfers and recruits. — CR Smith (@CSC96_) November 18, 2023

Never thought that at the end of this UCLA-USC game that the coach who'd be on the hot seat more would be Lincoln Riley, but here we are. There was talk too that Chip Kelly was in danger of being fired. Don't see how @UCLAFootball could fire him now — Larry Brown (@LBSports) November 18, 2023

Lincoln Riley can fire all the assistants he wants, but he's the head coach, and USC has looked like a poorly coached team all year. They're not remotely close to being as good as a team with their talent should be. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) November 18, 2023

