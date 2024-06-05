Pitchers stymie Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Jackson Holliday extends hitting streak to career-high 10 games

Starter Brandon Young pitched six efficient innings and Corbin Martin and Bryan Baker combined for three scoreless innings as the Norfolk Tides beat Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 4-2 on Tuesday at PNC Field.

Norfolk (31-27) snapped a six-game losing streak against the RailRiders after losing all six games of a series in April.

Young allowed two runs on four hits over six innings, striking out foiur and walking one. He threw 57 of his 75 pitches for strikes.

Martin pitched two scoreless frames and Baker pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Norfolk’s Jackson Holliday led off the game with a double and scored on Billy Cook’s infield hit, and Nick Maton added a first-inning RBI single. Hudson Haskin hit an RBI groundout, and Blake Hunt blasted a solo home run in the sixth.

Holliday extended his career-high hitting streak to 10 games, while Cook, Maton and Hunt each finished with two hits.

The teams continue their series on Wednesday. Norfolk LHP Tucker Davidson (1-1, 3.03) and Scranton RHP Yoendrys

Gómez (1-2, 3.06) are the scheduled starters.