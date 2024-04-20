Pitchers shine in NAC baseball/softball

Apr. 20—Pitchers came to the forefront on Friday in NAC Baseball and Softball action.

In baseball Heuvelton's Ryley Liscum struck out 15 batters in a 12-0 three-hiiter over Edwards-Knox at doubleday field at the Baseball Hall of Game in Cooperstown.

In softball Morristown's Mikia Green outdueled Lisbon's Aida Richards as the Green Rockets secured a 5-4 win with two clutch hits in the bottom of the seventh inning and Harrisville's Lila Stephson struck out seven in a five-inning 16-1 two-hitter against Hermon-DeKalb.

In NAC East action Avery McDonald of Chateaugay struck out 13 in a 23-1 no-hit win over Parishville-Hopkinton.

The other games scheduled were postponed or rescheduled.

BASEBALL

Heuvelton 12 — EK 0: Ryley Liscum struck out 15 pitching a three-hitter to his brother Ryder Liscum on the hallowed ground of Doubleday Field. The Bulldogs climbed to 5-0 as Justyn Ashlaw singled three times with an RBI, Ryley Liscum singled and added a sacrifice fly, Larry Young stroked two RBI singles, Parker Felt singled in a run and Kyle Demers plated a run with a sacrifice bunt.

Kyle Geer doubled and singled for E-K and Eric Bressette singled for E-K.

SOFTBALL

Morristown 5 — Lisbon 4: The Green Rockets claimed their second walk-off victory in two home games this season by winning a duel of three-run seventh innings. Makia Green struck out seven in a three-hitter an allowed just one hit through six innings to win a tenacious pitchers' duel with Lisbon's Adia Richards.

Lisbon scored three times in the top of the seventh as Richards, Gabby Richardson and Ava Bouchey singled.

In the bottom of the seventh Navaeh King lined a two-run double to tie the game and Issy Woodcock followed with a walk-off RBI single.