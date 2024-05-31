Pitcher Teagan Kavan dominates Stanford as Texas softball rolls to win in WCWS opener.

Texas freshman pitcher Teagan Kavan threw a one-hitter in a complete-game win as the Longhorns opened the Women's College World Series with a 4-0 win over Stanford Thursday.

The nation's top player may have been on the field for Stanford, but Texas freshman Teagan Kavan proved the best pitcher in a Women's College World Series opener Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

Kavan, the Big 12's freshman of the year, threw a one-hit, complete-game shutout as Texas topped the Cardinal 4-0 in its first game of the WCWS. The Longhorns will next face the winner of Oklahoma State's game with Florida, which starts late Thursday.

Texas racked up five hits against Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady, who was named USA Softball's player of the year earlier this week. More importantly, they put pressure on the Stanford defense by putting the ball in play; Canady, the nation's leader in strikeouts, fanned just five Longhorns. Earlier this season in a 4-3 Stanford win, Canady had 11 strikeouts against Texas.

Senior outfielder Bella Dayton gave Texas a 2-0 lead in the third inning when she drove in Kayden Henry and then scored on an RBI single from Mia Scott. The Longhorns added some insurance in the sixth when Henry drove in Scott and Katie Stewart with her second hit of the game.

That proved more than enough for Kavan, who had eight strikeouts and improved to 19-2 for the season.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Teagan Kavan dominates as Texas softball rolls past Stanford in WCWS