A's pitcher Sergio Romo drops pants during ump's substance check

Oakland Athletics manager Bob Melvin, starter Frankie Montas and catcher Sean Murphy didn't have any issues Monday with MLB's new rule forcing umpires to check all pitchers for foreign substances during their outings.

Reliever Sergio Romo, based on his actions a day later, might not agree with Melvin, Montas and Murphy.

After allowing a solo home run in the seventh inning of the A's 13-6 win over the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Tuesday, Romo appeared to take major exception with umpires inspecting him.

When the third base umpire approached Romo as he was walking to the A's dugout, the veteran reliever tossed his glove and hat on the grass, took off his belt and tossed it as well, and then pulled down his pants before collecting his belongings.

Sergio Romo dropped his pants when the umpire asked to check for foreign substances



[via @mlb / youtube] pic.twitter.com/DF8Utldo4n — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) June 23, 2021

Romo might not have been pleased about giving up a homer to Eli White in a blowout situation, and the umpire check might have simply come at a bad time. Or it could have been Romo, a noted jokester, just having some fun.

"He's a playful guy and I don't think he meant anything by it," Melvin told reporters after the game. "I will credit the umpires with the way they've handled it. They've been fantastic and try to make light of it, smile with guys and do it quickly, so that won't happen again. Just the playful side of him came out. I don't think he meant anything by it. But the umpires are trying to do their job as well."

Starter Cole Irvin, who allowed three earned runs in five innings Tuesday, saw the whole incident play out in front of him and said he doesn't plan to drop his pants during a substance check.

"No, I won't get to that point," Irvin told reporters. "I saw it. I was on the bike getting some work in and I saw it. He gave up a home run and he was pretty pissed off. I think he just acted on his emotions. Whether you think it's childish or you think he did it out of frustration, I don't think he needs to go that far, but it is what it is. We have to do it, so looking at that, I was kind of surprised, to be honest."

In MLB's attempt to crack down on the use of sticky substances for competitive advantages, umpires began checking pitcher's hands, gloves, hats and belts on Monday.

It's unclear if Romo was just joking or if he actually was upset by the whole process, but he provided a defining highlight of MLB's new policy.