Pitcher returns to Rocket City following stint with Triple-A club, rehab assignment

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) – A familiar face will be back in a Trash Pandas uniform.

Right-handed pitcher Aaron Hernandez was assigned to the Rocket City from The Los Angeles Angels.

Hernandez began the 2024 season with the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees and made two appearances, earning a win and two strikeouts before he was placed on the 7-day injured list.

Most recently, Hernandez was with the Angels’ Arizona Complex League team for a short rehab assignment before he was reactivated and reassigned to the Trash Pandas.

The 27-year-old had spent the entire 2023 season with the Bees.

In 2022, Hernandez was on the Trash Pandas team that made a trip to the Southern League playoffs. During that season, Hernandez appeared in 35 games with three starts and finished with a 3-4 record, three saves, a 5.48 ERA and 50 strikeouts.

Hernandez was a collegiate baseball star at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, becoming the seventh player in the school’s history with 100 strikeouts in a singular season in 2018. He was later drafted by the Angels as the 93rd overall pick in the third round.

Hernandez’s reassignment is one of multiple roster moves made by the Angels on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Alan Rangel, who was assigned to the Trash Pandas on April 3, was placed on a seven-day injury list. Meanwhile, right-handed pitcher Erik Martinez was taken off the injury list and reassigned from the Trash Pandas to the Angels’ Single A affiliate, the Inland Empire 66ers.

