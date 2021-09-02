Pitcher Josh Staumont Kicks Ball To First Baseman In Possibly 'Wildest Play' Of Season

When the arm of Kansas City Royals pitcher Josh Staumont couldn’t get the out, his foot filled in just fine.

Staumont accidentally (we think) kicked a hard-hit groundball on Wednesday off the bat of Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes to K.C. first baseman Carlos Santana, who tagged out Reyes.

.@KCWoSo makes those one touch passes look so smooth we wanted to try for ourselves.#TogetherRoyalpic.twitter.com/NgrVwETMc0 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 2, 2021

One fan called it “possibly the wildest @Royals play I’ve witnessed this season.”

Heck, it’s one of the wildest of any season.

But players do get their kicks in baseball on occasion:

