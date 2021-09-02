Pitcher Josh Staumont Kicks Ball To First Baseman In Possibly 'Wildest Play' Of Season

Ron Dicker
·1 min read
In this article:
When the arm of Kansas City Royals pitcher Josh Staumont couldn’t get the out, his foot filled in just fine.

Staumont accidentally (we think) kicked a hard-hit groundball on Wednesday off the bat of Cleveland’s Franmil Reyes to K.C. first baseman Carlos Santana, who tagged out Reyes.

One fan called it “possibly the wildest @Royals play I’ve witnessed this season.”

Heck, it’s one of the wildest of any season.

But players do get their kicks in baseball on occasion:

H/T For the Win

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

