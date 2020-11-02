Pitcher Jon Lester's farewell gift to Chicago Cubs fans: $15,000 in beer

The modern athlete bids farewell on social media, with a few kind thoughts on Twitter or Instagram. That wouldn't quite do for pitcher Jon Lester.

The Chicago Cubs signed Lester as one of the final pieces to a championship puzzle. In 2016, the second year of his $155-million contract, Lester helped lead the Cubs to their first World Series championship in 108 years.

That contract now has expired. On Friday, Lester toasted the Cubs fans: Enjoy a beer on me.

Regardless of what's next I want to thank the fans for the past 6 years. So this weekend (10.30-11.1) Im buying y’all my favorite beer. Make a res at @Hopsmithchicago @LodgeTavern @ButchMcGuires @ShenannigansHOB & your 1st @MillerLite is on me. Just tell em to put it on #JonsTab — Jon Lester (@JLester34) October 30, 2020

Lester listed four Chicago bars and said the first Miller Lite over the weekend would be on him. On Monday morning, he posted the receipts.

He picked up the tab for 4,838 beers — and, in a nod to his uniform number, he tipped 34%.

The grand total: $14,504.92.

A Chicago bar Lester did not include in his offer got in on the celebration anyway, selling Miller Lite to raise funds for Lester's favorite charity.

On Halloween weekend, Lester put Chicago in a good holiday mood.

Cheers to @JLester34 for the past 6 years...you’ll never be dead to us pic.twitter.com/IUwz3nUAWJ — Garwood (@jdoowrag) October 31, 2020





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.