A Pitcher's Duel in D.C. Ended With the Cubs Stealing Game 1 From the Nationals

WASHINGTON D.C.—The first game of the National League Division Series between the Nationals and Cubs belongs to Chicago, which took a 3–0 win in a quick and efficient start to its World Series title defense.

1. A Pitcher’s Duel in D.C.

After two Wild Card games and a bevy of first-round matchups that saw starting pitchers—almost all of them nominal aces—get stomped on from coast to coast, here finally was the postseason’s first true pitcher’s duel. On one side, Stephen Strasburg, given the Game 1 nod because of the hamstring injury that has bumped Max Scherzer all the way back to Game 3 in Chicago. On the other side, Kyle Hendricks, the soft-tossing changeup specialist who drew the series-opening honors thanks to, in combination, Jon Lester’s poor season and Jake Arrieta’s shaky health.

It’s hard to imagine a bigger contrast in styles than Strasburg and Hendricks. The former is the super-prospect with an arsenal that a video game designer would scrap for being unfair: power fastball at 97, a curveball that snaps, a changeup that disappears at the last second. Then there’s Hendricks, all guile and deception, with a fastball that barely touches 90 mph but armed with a vanishing changeup of his own.

But while Strasburg looked untouchable through the early going, no-hitting the Cubs through five with eight strikeouts to boot, Hendricks matched him inning for inning, with the teams trading zeroes until the sixth. In that frame, it was back-to-back two-out RBI singles from Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo—the first of which ended Strasburg’s no-hit bid and scored Javy Baez to make it 1–0, the second of which dropped just in front of a sliding Bryce Harper to double the advantage—that were the difference. Bryant and Rizzo had each struck out twice in their first two plate appearances against Strasburg, fooled badly by his changeups and curves, but the third time through, they each jumped on a fastball to break the scoreless tie. From there, Hendricks hung on, navigating through a walk in the sixth and an error in the seventh to finish with seven scoreless innings, allowing only two hits and striking out six.