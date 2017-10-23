Pitched battle promises baseball World Series classic

Los Angeles (AFP) - Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw and Houston hurler Justin Verlander lead the Dodgers and Astros into the 113th World Series on Tuesday seeking to capture a first Major League Baseball crown.

Kershaw and Verlander, perhaps the two greatest pitchers of their generation, boast a wealth individual honors, but neither has captured the ultimate prize.

Kershaw, the southpaw from Texas whose resume includes one National League Most Valuable Player award, three NL Cy Young award and seven All-Star selections, gets his first chance after helping the Dodgers reach the World Series for the first time since they last won it all in 1988.

Verlander, a former American League Rookie of the Year, MVP and Cy Young award-winner, has pitched in two World Series, as a rookie with the Tigers in 2006 and again with Detroit in 2012 when they were swept by San Francisco.

He's 0-3 in World Series starts -- a record he aims to change with the Astros, the team he joined in a trade from Detroit on August 31 just in time to be included on their post-season roster.

"Obviously he's a premier performer at the highest times, the most intense times," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said. "And you can't teach that. And you can't buy it. You have to have it or you don't. And Verlander has it."

Verlander is coming off two sensational starts that earned him MVP honors in the American League Championship Series triumph over the New York Yankees.

He held the Yankees to one run over 16 innings, notching 21 strikeouts.

"Verlander, if that dude wasn't a first-ballot Hall of Famer before this post-season, he is now," Astros pitcher Lance McCullers said. "The impact he's brought on this team, the way that he goes about his business after all these years, you cannot say enough about what he's done for us and how he's built his legacy."