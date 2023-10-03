Pitch Perfect star Adam Devine expecting baby with wife Chloe Bridges

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine has announced that he is expecting a baby with his wife Chloe Bridges.

The actor and comedian announced the news on Instagram, sharing two photos of Bridges showing off her baby bump. In the first picture, Devine is also seen pretending to have a baby bump of his own.

"Look, we're pregnant!" he wrote. "Well, I’m just fat now but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!

"Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Related: Jeremy Kyle reveals wife is pregnant with his sixth child

Bridges uploaded two photos of them by the water, writing in her caption: "We have news!! Can’t wait to get this lil family started."

The couple reportedly met on the set of The Final Girls in 2014 and started dating the next year. They got engaged in 2019 and married in 2021.



Related: Ted Lasso star Brendan Hunt postpones wedding to fiancé

Devine, who reprised his Pitch Perfect role in TV spin-off Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin last year, recently made headlines for saying that Marvel movies have led to less comedies being released in cinemas.

"I feel like superhero movies kind of ruined comedies, because you go to the theater and you expect to watch something that cost $200 million to make, and comedy movies aren’t that," he said in August.

Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

"And they still make those movies kind of funny, like, ‘Oh my god, is that raccoon talking? This is hilarious!’ Which it is, but it’s not a real comedy."

He later clarified his comments on social media, writing: "I was saying that studios (in trying to compete with Marvel) have stopped making mid-budget comedies."

You Might Also Like