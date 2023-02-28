Pitch clock takes Cleveland Guardians Jose Ramirez out of his rhythm

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez follows through on a third-inning sacrifice fly to drive in Austin Hedges during Game 5 of an American League Division Series against the Yankees, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, in New York.

Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez’s groove is being disturbed by Major League Baseball’s new rules.

Ramirez uses his walk-up songs to get in the right place mentally for an at-bat. But this year MLB has put a clock on proceedings to speed the game up.

The new pitch clock provides for 30 seconds between batters and a 15-second limit between pitches, unless a runner is on base, then it’s 20.

So far spring training, games have been shortened an average of 20 minutes, according to reports. If Ramirez is using that 30 seconds to immerse himself in his tunes, he’s going to get little more than a snippet.

“It’s definitely going to be an adjustment,” Ramirez told Cleveland.com through his interpreter. “Particularly, I think it’s going to affect me in a way because my routine involves listening to my walk-up song. There are things I remember, that I think in that moment, that sometimes I miss and it (the song) reminds me to do.”

Considering he utilized two walk-up songs last season – “Leyenda” and “McGregor,” both by Anuel AA - according to mlb.com, that could make things doubly difficult.

