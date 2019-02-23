As Pitch-Clock Era begins, don't forget about foul balls, David Price tweets originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A new era begins this week for Major League Baseball - The Pitch-Clock Era - at least in spring training games. And it sounds as if the Red Sox' David Price is no fan.

Been asked about pace of game for years now...this article is a great read! Pitch clock isn't going to reduce pace of game especially when you can step off and the timer resets... https://t.co/oIYYUNgmJ1 — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) February 23, 2019

The 538 article Price linked to in the tweet actually observes that foul balls might be as much or more of a culprit in lengthening games. There have been nearly 12 percent more foul balls in the past twenty years, according to 538 research, with about half the increase in the number of pitches in 2017 and 2018 attributed to fouled off pitches.

And Price is correct in that the 20-second pitch clock will reset with a pitcher steps off or makes or fakes a pick-off throw.

The clock will be introduced in spring training games that began this week, but the umpires will not enforce it until beginning next week in games. The rules are akin to the ones the minor leagues have had in place for years.

The batter needs to be in the box with at least five seconds remaining on the clock

The pitcher has to begin his windup or motion or come to a set position before the 20-second timer expires.

The pitch itself does not need to be thrown before the expiration of the timer.

The clock isn't used on the first pitch of an at-bat and begins before the second pitch when the pitcher receives the ball from the catcher.

If there is a pickoff play, wild pitch or passed ball, the clock resets when the pitcher is in possession of the ball and the catcher is in position.

If a pitcher fakes a pickoff throw or steps off with runners on, the clock is reset.

If there is a foul ball or other dead ball, the timer is not used on the next pitch.

If there's a mound visit or the catcher exits the box for some reason, the clock is stopped and not used on the next pitch.

If an umpire calls time, the clock is not used on the next pitch.

A ball is awarded for a pitcher violation, a strike is awarded for a batter violation (i.e. if a hitter is not in the box with at least five seconds left on the clock).

So, the clock has started on David Price and the rest of MLB. After a week of non-enforcement, umps will then begin telling batters and pitchers that they would've been in violation but not penalizing them. Later in spring training, after any alterations in the rules following talks between MLB and its Players Association, umpires will start the ball and strike penalties.

As for the regular season, it won't be used yet. Though Commissioner Rob Manfred has the power to implement it unilaterally, he is seeking Players Association approval before doing so.

