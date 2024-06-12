Pitbull to play free concert at UT celebrating the Longhorns' entry into SEC

Texas is ready to feel this moment.

When the SEC Celebration on June 30th was announced, UT hinted at a "global superstar" who would be headlining the musical festivities. There were a slew of guesses on who it'd be, but who else fits that description better than Mr. Worldwide himself, Pitbull.

The musical icon was last seen in Austin in February when he, Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin made a stop for their Trilogy tour at the Moody Center. Now, he'll return to help the Longhorns celebrate their departure from the Big 12 and entry into the SEC.

Texas left the Big 12 with a bang, winning the Directors Cup that goes to the country's premier sports program. Their entry into their new conference will have festivities that run from 1 to 10 p.m., including an official ceremony at 8:30 p.m. with SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, UT athletic director Chris Del Conte, UT System Board of Regents Chairman Kevin Eltife and university President Jay Hartzell.

How do I attend the free Pitbull concert at UT?

The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. in front of the UT Tower, with Pitbull taking the stage at 9:30 p.m. Activities include the typical Texas football game day traditions. Fans can expect food trucks, the Still Austin Music Lounge at the Main Mall, Big Bertha at 21st Street, and exclusive Texas and SEC co-branded merchandise. The SEC celebration is free and open to the public.

