Pitbull joins Trackhouse Racing NASCAR Cup team as team partner

Superstar performer Pitbull has joined Trackhouse Racing as a team partner, the organization announced Friday.

Pitbull’s entrance into the sport marks the second internationally known figure to join NASCAR since last fall. NBA great Michael Jordan formed 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin last year.

Pitbull will be a co-owner with Justin Marks at Trackhouse Racing. Daniel Suarez is the team’s driver. The team makes its debut in the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.

Billboard ranked Pitbull No. 45 among its top performers of the 2010s.

Pitbull’s social media reach is immense. More than 53 million people have liked his Facebook page. He has 25.5 million followers on Twitter. His Youtube page has 14.2 million subscribers. He has 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

PItbull also did a music video before last year’s Xfinity and Cup season finales at Phoenix Raceway on NBCSN and NBC.

NASCAR Championship weekend kicks off tomorrow with yours truly! I believe it’s going to be one to remember. Catch the Xfinity Series Championship tomorrow on NBCSN and the @NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sunday on @NASCARonNBC #NASCAR #IBelieveThatWeWillWin pic.twitter.com/Feabmlmf6q — Pitbull (@pitbull) November 6, 2020

Pitbull started the SLAM Foundation in 2013. It created a network of tuition-free public charter K-12 schools in 11 cities throughout the U.S.

Marks has stated that his team will have a focus promoting STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

