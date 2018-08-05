Pit stop woes leave Kyle Busch frustrated

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. — A faulty fuel stop left Kyle Busch with no chance to win. And he finished third Sunday at Watkins Glen International.

“We had to restart in the back, drove our ass off with no cautions all the way to third,” Busch said shortly after climbing from his car Sunday.

“We had a fast race car and knew that from the first lap of practice but didn’t execute all day and that’s what it takes,” said Busch, who was among the drivers to go to Victory Lane to congratulate winner Chase Elliott. “Two years in a row we had pit road failures, mishaps, bad luck, whatever you want to call it and all we can come up with is a podium.

“Last year we had a lug nut get stuck in the caliper, this year we had fueling problems. It never ceases to amaze me. Nothing surprises me anymore.”

Busch had arguably the best car all weekend. He was leading when he came down pit road under caution on Lap 55 when the team failed to get the fuel can to connect to the car and fill it. Busch had to pit again on Lap 57 to fill the car and fell back to 31st.

Without a caution the rest of the way, Busch raced his way to third but did not have a chance to catch Elliott.