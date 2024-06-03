Pit Spitters win streak reaches 5 before 9-1 loss to Kalamazoo

Jun. 2—TRAVERSE CITY — After splitting their season-opening series on the road at Battle Creek, the Traverse City Pit Spitters had a perfect 4-0 homestand with two two-game sweeps over Kokomo and Kalamazoo.

The Spitters' five-game win streak was brought to a halt Sunday when they traveled down to Kalamazoo's Homer Stryker Field to take on the Growlers in the second half of the 131 Rivalry Series.

The Pit Spitters took an early 1-0 lead in the second inning after a leadoff double from Carter Hain and then an RBI single to left off the bat of Matt Earley.

But the Growlers scored nine unanswered runs in a 9-1 final that dropped the Spitters to 5-2 and into a tie for first place with the Kenosha Kingfish in the Great Lakes East Division. Kalamazoo improved to 3-4 and moved the 131 Rivalry Series to 2-1, still in favor of Traverse City after the Pit Spitters won both games at Turtle Creek Stadium on Friday and Saturday.

The Growlers scored in four straight innings Sunday, starting with two runs in the fourth inning to take the lead. Kalamazoo added one in the fifth and then plated four in the sixth and two more in the seventh to pull away. The Pit Spitters managed just the one run on nine hits as Kalamazoo pitching worked its way out of a few jams.

Hain's leadoff double was Traverse City's lone extra-base hit. Earley, JT Sokolove and Trent Reed all finished the day with two hits for the Pit Spitters. Corey Berry and Michael Tchavdarov had the other hits.

Aaron Forrest got the start and the no-decision, going three perfect innings and striking out four. Zak Sullivan took the loss, allowing three runs with just one earned on five hits and a walk with one strikeout.

The nine-run outpouring from the Growlers was a bit of payback after the Pit Spitters beat Kalamazoo, 9-3, on Saturday.

The Spitters also had a run of four straight innings in which they scored at least one run, starting with a four-run outburst in the third followed by single runs in the fourth and fifth and two runs in the sixth.

In the bottom of the third inning, all four runs were scored with two outs.

Sokolove doubled on a 3-0 pitch, and Ethan Guerra was hit by a pitch after Reed struck out to begin the frame. Berry struck out on three straight pitches, and it looked as if the Growlers might escape the threat unscathed.

But Brody Capps took a 3-1 pitch up the middle to score Sokolove, and then Hain tripled to score Guerra and Capps. Hain crossed home on a wild pitch to put the Pit Spitters up 5-2.

Jagger Neely picked up the win in relief, tossing four innings and allowing one run on five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Grant Lamarche got the start and the no-decision, throwing two innings and giving up two runs on three hits with two walks and two punchouts.

The Pit Spitters look to secure a win in the 131 Rivalry Series when they close out the home-and-home with Kalamazoo on Monday. Dylan Krause (1-0, 1.80 ERA) takes the mound for Traverse City against the Growlers' Jerad Berkenpas (1-0, 2.57 ERA).

First pitch is scheduled for 10:05 a.m. at Homer Stryker Field.