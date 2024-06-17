Pit Spitters split weekend series at Kalamazoo

Jun. 16—KALAMAZOO — The Traverse City Pit Spitters are still trying to find that groove they were in through the first week and a half of the 2024 season.

The Pit Spitters split their weekend series against the Kalamazoo Growlers, going 3-7 in their last 10 games to drop back to .500 at 10-10. They managed just two hits against Kalamazoo pitching on Sunday, losing 5-0 at Homer Stryker Field.

Jayden Dentler took the loss and fell to 1-1, allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits and three walks with four strikeouts in four innings.

The day after allowing just one free pass to the Growlers (11-8), the Pit Spitters pitching staff issued nine base-on-balls and gave up 13 hits in Sunday's loss.

JT Sokolove and Brett Rozman each singled, providing the only hits for the Pit Spitters in the shutout.

The Pit Spitters knocked off the Growlers in Saturday's night game, building a 6-1 lead after five innings and holding on to win by a 7-3 final.

Jagger Neely improved to 2-1 and dropped his ERA to 3.68 as he got the win, going six innings and allowing two runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

The Pit Spitters' pitching staff, which had been struggling with control and issuing a bevy of free passes, walked just one in the win Saturday.

Carter Hain got the Pit Spitters on the board in the top of the first with a sacrifice fly to score Sokolove. Another sac fly from Ethan Guerra drove in Cole Prout in the second for a 2-0 lead.

Kalamazoo scored one in the bottom of the second, but the Pit Spitters pulled away with four runs in the fifth.

Brandon Chang drove in Brett Denby with a single. Aaron Piasecki scored on a wild pitch to Prout, and then Rozman singled to left to plate Hain and Chang.

The Growlers notched one in the bottom of the sixth, and the two squads exchanged runs in the seventh inning to make it 7-3.

The Pit Spitters get a day off before starting a three-day, four-game set in Royal Oak against the Leprechauns.

First pitch Tuesday is set for 6:35 p.m., and then Wednesday's doubleheader has start times of 1:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m. Thursday's series finale starts at 6:35 p.m. with all games being played at Memorial Park.

The Pit Spitters return home Friday when they welcome the Great Lakes East Division-leading Rockford Rivets to Turtle Creek Stadium.