Pit Spitters split weekend games on roadtrip

Jun. 7—MADISON, Wisc. — The Traverse City Pit Spitters battled into extra innings with the Madison Mallards in Madison Sunday but fell short 5-4.

The loss comes on the heels of Saturday night's 14-7 win over Kenosha that featured the most home runs in a single game by the Pit Spitters in franchise history.

Sunday's loss came with a bit of controversy as a safe call on a force out at second was argued by head coach Josh Rebandt in extra innings to no avail. Traverse City didn't trail until the Mallards walk-off in the 10th.

Chris Monroe rocked his third home run this weekend and Christian Faust extended his hitting streak to six games with an RBI single to push the Spitters to a lead.

Jacob Marcus tossed 6.2 innings of four hit baseball but the Spitters couldn't close out the Mallards.

Rebandt made the call to intentionally walk the bases loaded with two outs and the bang-bang play at second didn't go in the Spitters favor.

Saturday's win had more to celebrate as the Spitters hit five total home runs in their first road win of the year over the Kenosha Kingfish.

Faust opened the game with a home run on the third pitch and Monroe belted two home runs of his own.

Miles Simington and Camden Traficante each tallied a homer as well for TC.

Michael Stygles, Colin Summerhill and catcher Adam Proctor were each responsible for RBI doubles in the game.

Pat Hohlfeld (1-0) took the win for TC in three innings of relief work.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip