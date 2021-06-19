Pit Spitters shutout Battle Creek

Jun. 19—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters shut out the Battle Creek Bombers 3-0 to sweep the home series Friday.

Jesse Heikkinen, a junior at Michigan State, earned the win in a six inning start. He faced 24 batters, allowed four hits and two walks while striking out three.

The bullpen of Cam Schuelke, John Beuckelaere and Evan Gates combined to allow two hits in the final three frames.

Christian Faust went 3-for-5 with a double. Tito Flores had an RBI. Jake Arnold had a pair of hits and scored a run.

The Bombers had three errors as a team. The Spitters left 12 men on base and scored all their runs on errors.

Traverse City (12-5) host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Saturday at 7 p.m.

