Pit Spitters score 5 in 10th to win 18-13

Jun. 19—ROYAL OAK — Leprechauns are little, but Traverse City's offense came up big Wednesday.

The Pit Spitters' offense erupted for a season-high 18 runs in a doubleheader opener against the Royal Oak Leprechauns, winning 18-13 in 10 innings.

The doubleheader's second game was delayed twice in the top of the seventh by a thunderstorm and didn't finish by deadline.

The Spitters (11-11) scored only two more runs than Wednesday's opener across their previous six contests. Traverse City lost five of those six games, scoring 13 times in the five setbacks.

TC got into double digits only twice in 21 previous games this season — 14 in a June 9 game at Battle Creek and May 30 at home against Kokomo.

The Spitters used more of a bullpen day approach in the opener, with their ace on the mound later in the day. Five hurlers pitched the 10 innings, with none other than Jake Brown going three innings.

Brown (1-0) finished out the game with three clean frames for the victory, allowing two hits and two walks as the teams combined for 24 walks in the contest (11 for TC and 13 by Royal Oak). Logan Pikur also tossed two scoreless frames, striking out two.

None of Royal Oak's six pitchers escaped without allowing at least one earned run.

Traverse City collected 20 hits as a team, led by three each from leadoff hitter Ethan Guerra and left fielder Ethan Belk. Jasen Oliver, Aaron Piasecki, Cole Prout, Brett Rozman, Carter Hain and Brandon Chang each had two as eight of nine starters had at least two base hits (and the ninth, Alfredo Velazquez, scored three times). Guerra doubled twice, while Prout and Piasecki each had one and Hain tripled.

Rozman drove in four runs, Hain, Prout and Piasecki three each and Guerra two.

Traverse City trailed 4-2 in the nightcap, scoring two in the top of the seventh to cut Royal Oak's lead in half before a second rain delay. JT Sokolove and Brett Denby drove in the seventh-inning TC runs.

Carson Fischer allowed four runs in the second inning, then settled down to blank the Leprechauns for four consecutive innings before the delays.

