Pit Spitters rained out; DH slated Tuesday

Aug. 10—ROCKFORD, Ill. — Monday's Northwoods League game between Traverse City and Rockford was rained out, resulting in a doubleheader Tuesday.

The Pit Spitters and Rivets scheduled a twinbill Tuesday with games at 3:35 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. Aren Gustafson is slated to start the opener for Traverse City, which went into Monday trailing the Kokomo Jackrabbits by two games with six contests left for the best overall record in the Great Lakes East Division.

The Spitters (39-27) already secured a postseason spot by winning the East Division's first half, but having the best record overall would give them home-field advantage in divisional round of the playoffs, which begin with a best-of-three series Sunday. Kenosha (37-29) has an outside shot of catching Kokomo (41-25), trailing the Rabbits by four games with six to go.

The Pit Spitters play their final regular-season home games Wednesday and Thursday at Turtle Creek Stadium against Kalamazoo (24-41), finishing up with two game at Battle Creek (22-44).

