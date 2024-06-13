Pit Spitters fall to Jackrabbits, 3-2, on Celebration of Taylor night at the Creek

Jun. 12—TRAVERSE CITY — The Pit Spitters might have had the power of Taylor on their side, but the Kokomo Jackrabbits were just a little more swift Wednesday night.

The Jackrabbits (3-12) spoiled the Celebration of Taylor, a night when pop music icon Taylor Swift — who unfortunately was not in attendance — was revered at Turtle Creek Stadium through games and giveaways that brought out nearly 2,600 fans for a game in the middle of the week.

Kokomo scored two runs in the top of the eighth inning to take a 3-2 lead and then held serve in the final two Pit Spitters' at-bats to leave with the victory as 500 fans left with Taylor-inspired t-shirts that were gone nearly an hour and a half before game time.

The loss drops the Pit Spitters to 9-7 as they are just 2-5 in their last seven games, including four losses at home after a 5-0 start at Turtle Creek.

Luke Matthews led off the game for Kokomo with a ringing double off Traverse City starter Ryan Daly. Jack Dupuis singled on a full-count pitch to make it 1-0 in favor of the Jackrabbits just two batters into the game.

But Daly settled down from there and finished the night with six strong innings, allowing just the one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk for the no-decision.

The Pit Spitters tied the ballgame in the bottom of the second when Alfredo Velazquez singled with two outs and then stole second to move into scoring position. Ethan Guerra walked, and Michael Tchavdarov singled on the first pitch he saw to drive in Velazquez and make it 1-1.

Guerra put Traverse City ahead 2-1 in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI single that scored Carter Hain, but that would be the last run of the night for the Pit Spitters despite several good opportunities.

Corey Berry and Brett Denby both walked to lead off the fifth and then stole third and second before JT Sokolove and Brody Capps struck out. Brandon Chang was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Hain struck out on four pitches to end the threat.

The Pit Spitters loaded the bases again in the sixth inning, but Nate Ryhlick came on in relief for the Jackrabbits and threw just one pitch to get Denby to ground into an inning-ending doubleplay.

Ryhlick set down the side swinging in the bottom of the seventh, and Kokomo capitalized on the momentum swing with two runs in the top of the eighth on an RBI double from Jack Anderson and an RBI triple from JJ Dutton off reliever Seth Gurr to make it 3-2.

Ryhlick had a 1-2-3 eighth and then gave way to Tate Mullens, who locked down the game in the ninth for the save.

The Pit Spitters now hit the road for a streak of eight consecutive road games, beginning with two against the Kenosha Kingfish on Thursday and Friday.

Carson Fischer (2-0, 1.38 ERA) gets the start Thursday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch at Simmons Field in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

After the two-game stint with the Kingfish, the Spitters travel to Kalamazoo for a weekend set against the Growlers and close out their travel obligations with four versus the Royal Oak Leprechauns June 18-20, including a doubleheader June 19.

Traverse City's next home game is Friday, June 21, against the Great Lakes East Division-leading Rockford Rivets with a 7:05 p.m. start time.

When they return, there will be plenty of more theme nights at the Creek for fans to enjoy.

The rest of June features Princess & Pirate Night (June 23), Irish Heritage Night (June 24), First Responders Night (June 25) and Margaritaville Night with a Hawaiian shirt giveaway (June 29). The Pit Spitters will also celebrate the birthday of their mascot, Monty, on June 30.