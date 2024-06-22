Pit Spitters bring back Up North Cork Dorks for a third season, but fall 9-3 to Rockford

Jun. 21—TRAVERSE CITY — The Traverse City Pit Spitters continue to have a rocky June, even when they're the Up North Cork Dorks.

The Pit Spitters celebrated Alternate Identity Night at Turtle Creek Stadium on Friday, transforming into the Cork Dorks. But the change in uniforms and team name could not snap the Spitters/Dorks out of their recent funk, which has seen one of the Northwoods League's perennial contenders slip into sixth place in the Great Lakes East Division.

The Cork Dorks, which debuted in 2021, lost 9-3 to Rockford Rivets and fell to 1-2 when wearing their wine-inspired jerseys.

The Cork Dork moniker pays tribute to the wineries in Traverse City. A Cork Dork describes a person who loves wine, as Traverse City is home to more than 40 wineries.

Traverse City moves to 11-13 overall and is 7.5 games behind the Rivets (19-6) for first place in the GLE while being 3-7 in their last 10 games.

The Rivets cracked the scoreboard first with a 1-0 lead in the first inning from a sacrifice putout from Logan Mock. The Cork Dorks remained calm and answered back in the third inning with an RBI groundout from Ethan Guerra to bring in Brett Denby.

Guerra continues to produce for Traverse City by leading the team in RBI with 12.

Righthander Seth Gurr (0-2, 4.30 ERA) came in to relieve Andrew Herbert (0-0, 3.00 ERA) in the fourth inning, allowing five runs on five hits with three strikeouts and no walks in 48 pitches.

Rockford regained the lead in the fifth, despite the Cork Dorks forcing a double play, making it 2-1.

The Cork Dorks had many opportunities to tie the game up, but the struggles to produce runs continued despite splashing 18 runs in their 18-12 win over the Royal Oak Leprechauns on Wednesday.

Cole Prout advanced to third on a two-out wild pitch to make it 2-2; but with a runner on second, Jasen Oliver grounded out to end the sixth inning. Rockford took a commanding 7-2 lead in the seventh inning after RBI singles from Jack Zebig and Nick Demarco and an unearned run from Brayden Bakes, ending Gurr's night.

Charlie Wolf (0-0, 4.50 ERA) came on to relieve Gurr, and Maddox Mihalaki took third on a wild pitch by Wolf to tack on the final run of the inning.

The Cork Dorks loaded the bases in the bottom seventh with zero outs and got one run to cut the deficit to 7-3. Traverse City had another chance to score more runs in the eighth inning with Brandon Chang at the plate, but he struck out with runners on second and third with two outs.

The Rivets added two more runs in the ninth to extend the lead to 9-3, putting the game out of reach for the Cork Dorks.

The Pit Spitters return to Turtle Creek Stadium against the Rivets on Saturday, with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m.