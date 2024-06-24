Pit Spitters go 2-0 in weekend set against Rockford, Royal Oak

Jun. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — That is the kind of weekend the Traverse City Pit Spitters needed.

Although it's just two wins in a row, the struggling team from the Northwoods League's Great Lakes East Division might be in the process of righting the ship after beating Rockford and Royal Oak at home in Turtle Creek Stadium on Saturday and Sunday

A seven-run seventh inning propelled the Pit Spitters to the much-needed 8-2 win Saturday night.

Daniel Jackson scored in the bottom of the second to put Traverse City up 1-0 early, but the first-place Rockford Rivets eventually responded in the sixth to knot what looked to be a low-scoring affair at 1-1.

That look changed dramatically in the seventh.

Brett Rozman tripled to left with one out and then scored on a Carter Hain single for the 2-1 lead. Ethan Belk and Brett Denby followed with back-to-back base knocks to load the bases.

Ethan Guerra, on a full count, brought everyone home with a double to left, and then Jasen Oliver tripled on a 1-2 pitch that scored Guerra and put the Pit Spitters up 6-1.

Cole Prout put the cherry on top of the Saturday sundae with a two-run home run over the right-field fence for the 8-1 advantage.

The Rivets scored one in the top of the eighth, but that was the extent of the damage they caused.

Dominic Mauro picked up the win in relief, going 1.1 innings without allowing a hit or a run while walking two and striking out two. Jayden Dentler got the start and took the no-decision, throwing 5.2 innings and giving up an unearned run on three hits and six walks with three punchouts.

The Pit Spitters followed Saturday's winning performance with a 6-1 victory over visiting Royal Oak on Sunday.

Traverse City put two on the board in the bottom of the first when Guerra led off the frame with a walk and then advanced to third on a wild pitch and a single from Oliver.

With one out and Vahn Lackey at the plate, Prout drew a throw to second on a successful steal attempt, allowing Guerra to swipe home and make it 1-0. Oliver scored two batters later for the 2-0 lead.

The Leprechauns cut the Pit Spitters' lead in half with a run in the top of the fourth, but Traverse City got that run right back after a Rozman single and walks from Hain and Brandon Chang loaded the bases.

Michael Tchavdarov took a free pass on six pitches to force in a run and put the Pit Spitters back up by two at 3-1.

Traverse City added three more in the bottom of the seventh when Alfredo Velazquez scored on a wild pitch, Oliver crossed home on a Lackey sacrifice fly, and Rozman plated Prout with an RBI single.

Jake Brown got the start and the win, going six innings and allowing one earned run on five hits and five walks with four strikeouts. He is now 2-0 with a 3.68 ERA.

The Pit Spitters wrap up their two-game set with Royal Oak on Monday at Turtle Creek Stadium. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.