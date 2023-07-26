Pit road stats: Strong No. 11 crew helps net win No. 50 for Denny Hamlin
Denny Hamlin’s victory at Pocono Raceway last weekend — his 50th career Cup Series triumph — didn’t manifest itself solely from the No. 11’s swift on-track speed. A proficient pit crew also played a part in Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota conquering the “Tricky Triangle” for a seventh time.
To illustrate how much of a factor pit-road action played in Hamlin prevailing at Pocono, look no further than having the fastest four-tire pit stop among the entire field (9.810 seconds). In fact, the performance in this area vaulted the No. 11 team into the top five when referring to teams with the best average four-tire pit stop times (11.250 seconds). The No. 11 crew ranked eighth in this category (11.281 seconds), after the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
See below to analyze additional pit-road statistics through Pocono and before Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
TEN FASTEST FOUR-TIRE PIT STOPS IN 2023
Rank
Track
Driver
Time
1
Sonoma
Kyle Busch
9.185 seconds
2
Nashville
Kyle Larson
9.281 seconds
3
Sonoma
Austin Cindric
9.301 seconds
4
Richmond
Corey LaJoie
9.309 seconds
5
Nashville
Daniel Suárez
9.333 seconds
6
Charlotte
William Byron
9.383 seconds
7
Charlotte
Ty Gibbs
9.443 seconds
8
Nashville
William Byron
9.443 seconds
9
Charlotte
William Byron
9.504 seconds
10
Kansas
Bubba Wallace
9.509 seconds
BEST AVERAGE FOUR-TIRE PIT STOP TIMES IN 2023
Rank
Number
Driver
Average stop
1
24
William Byron
11.013 seconds
2
1
Ross Chastain
11.063 seconds
3
5
Kyle Larson
11.110 seconds
4
54
Ty Gibbs
11.202 seconds
5
11
Denny Hamlin
11.250 seconds
6
99
Daniel Suárez
11.266 seconds
7
6
Brad Keselowski
11.306 seconds
8
4
Kevin Harvick
11.321 seconds
9
19
Martin Truex Jr.
11.350 seconds
10
10
Aric Almirola
11.362 seconds
BEST PIT CREW BY RACE IN 2023
** Pit times are in seconds
Track
Fastest 4 Tire Pit
Average 4 Tire Stop
Daytona
William Byron 11.278
Kyle Larson 12.763
Auto Club
Daniel Suárez 9.777
Ross Chastain 10.896
Las Vegas
Alex Bowman 9.776
Chase Briscoe 10.259
Phoenix
Ty Gibbs 9.643
Corey LaJoie 10.404
Atlanta
Kyle Busch 10.243
Kyle Busch 11.094
COTA
Martin Truex Jr. 9.684
Austin Dillon 10.668
Richmond
Corey LaJoie 9.309
Alex Bowman 10.388
Bristol Dirt
NA
NA
Martinsville
Kyle Larson 9.677
Kyle Larson 10.051
Talladega
Daniel Suárez 11.011
Ross Chastain 11.577
Dover
Brad Keselowski 9.766
Brad Keselowski 10.099
Kansas
Bubba Wallace 9.509
Bubba Wallace 10.121
Darlington
Kevin Harvick 9.576
Martin Truex Jr. 10.162
Charlotte
William Byron 9.383
William Byron 10.008
Gateway
Ty Gibbs 9.710
Alex Bowman 9.743
Sonoma
Kyle Busch 9.185
Kyle Busch 10.089
Nashville
Kyle Larson 9.281
Chase Briscoe 10.081
Chicago Street
Chase Elliott 11.877
Kyle Larson 12.799
Atlanta
Alex Bowman 10.177
Daniel Suárez 11.044
New Hampshire
Daniel Suárez 9.677
Denny Hamlin 10.176
Pocono
Denny Hamlin 9.810
Ross Chastain 10.327