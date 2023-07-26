Pit road stats: Strong No. 11 crew helps net win No. 50 for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin’s victory at Pocono Raceway last weekend — his 50th career Cup Series triumph — didn’t manifest itself solely from the No. 11’s swift on-track speed. A proficient pit crew also played a part in Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota conquering the “Tricky Triangle” for a seventh time.

To illustrate how much of a factor pit-road action played in Hamlin prevailing at Pocono, look no further than having the fastest four-tire pit stop among the entire field (9.810 seconds). In fact, the performance in this area vaulted the No. 11 team into the top five when referring to teams with the best average four-tire pit stop times (11.250 seconds). The No. 11 crew ranked eighth in this category (11.281 seconds), after the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

See below to analyze additional pit-road statistics through Pocono and before Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

TEN FASTEST FOUR-TIRE PIT STOPS IN 2023



Rank Track Driver Time 1 Sonoma Kyle Busch 9.185 seconds 2 Nashville Kyle Larson 9.281 seconds 3 Sonoma Austin Cindric 9.301 seconds 4 Richmond Corey LaJoie 9.309 seconds 5 Nashville Daniel Suárez 9.333 seconds 6 Charlotte William Byron 9.383 seconds 7 Charlotte Ty Gibbs 9.443 seconds 8 Nashville William Byron 9.443 seconds 9 Charlotte William Byron 9.504 seconds 10 Kansas Bubba Wallace 9.509 seconds

BEST AVERAGE FOUR-TIRE PIT STOP TIMES IN 2023

Rank Number Driver Average stop 1 24 William Byron 11.013 seconds 2 1 Ross Chastain 11.063 seconds 3 5 Kyle Larson 11.110 seconds 4 54 Ty Gibbs 11.202 seconds 5 11 Denny Hamlin 11.250 seconds 6 99 Daniel Suárez 11.266 seconds 7 6 Brad Keselowski 11.306 seconds 8 4 Kevin Harvick 11.321 seconds 9 19 Martin Truex Jr. 11.350 seconds 10 10 Aric Almirola 11.362 seconds

BEST PIT CREW BY RACE IN 2023

** Pit times are in seconds