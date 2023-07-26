Pit road stats: Strong No. 11 crew helps net win No. 50 for Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin’s victory at Pocono Raceway last weekend — his 50th career Cup Series triumph — didn’t manifest itself solely from the No. 11’s swift on-track speed. A proficient pit crew also played a part in Hamlin’s Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota conquering the “Tricky Triangle” for a seventh time.

RELATED: Hamlin’s 50th win highlights evolving legacy | Where Hamlin ranks in all-time Cup wins

To illustrate how much of a factor pit-road action played in Hamlin prevailing at Pocono, look no further than having the fastest four-tire pit stop among the entire field (9.810 seconds). In fact, the performance in this area vaulted the No. 11 team into the top five when referring to teams with the best average four-tire pit stop times (11.250 seconds). The No. 11 crew ranked eighth in this category (11.281 seconds), after the race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

See below to analyze additional pit-road statistics through Pocono and before Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET, USA, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

TEN FASTEST FOUR-TIRE PIT STOPS IN 2023

Rank

Track

Driver

Time

1

Sonoma

Kyle Busch

9.185 seconds

2

Nashville

Kyle Larson

9.281 seconds

3

Sonoma

Austin Cindric

9.301 seconds

4

Richmond

Corey LaJoie

9.309 seconds

5

Nashville

Daniel Suárez

9.333 seconds

6

Charlotte

William Byron

9.383 seconds

7

Charlotte

Ty Gibbs

9.443 seconds

8

Nashville

William Byron

9.443 seconds

9

Charlotte

William Byron

9.504 seconds

10

Kansas

Bubba Wallace

9.509 seconds

BEST AVERAGE FOUR-TIRE PIT STOP TIMES IN 2023

Rank

Number

Driver

Average stop

1

24

William Byron

11.013 seconds

2

1

Ross Chastain

11.063 seconds

3

5

Kyle Larson

11.110 seconds

4

54

Ty Gibbs

11.202 seconds

5

11

Denny Hamlin

11.250 seconds

6

99

Daniel Suárez

11.266 seconds

7

6

Brad Keselowski

11.306 seconds

8

4

Kevin Harvick

11.321 seconds

9

19

Martin Truex Jr.

11.350 seconds

10

10

Aric Almirola

11.362 seconds

BEST PIT CREW BY RACE IN 2023

** Pit times are in seconds

Track

Fastest 4 Tire Pit

Average 4 Tire Stop

Daytona

William Byron 11.278

Kyle Larson 12.763

Auto Club

Daniel Suárez 9.777

Ross Chastain 10.896

Las Vegas

Alex Bowman 9.776

Chase Briscoe 10.259

Phoenix

Ty Gibbs 9.643

Corey LaJoie 10.404

Atlanta

Kyle Busch 10.243

Kyle Busch 11.094

COTA

Martin Truex Jr. 9.684

Austin Dillon 10.668

Richmond

Corey LaJoie 9.309

Alex Bowman 10.388

Bristol Dirt

NA

NA

Martinsville

Kyle Larson 9.677

Kyle Larson 10.051

Talladega

Daniel Suárez 11.011

Ross Chastain 11.577

Dover

Brad Keselowski 9.766

Brad Keselowski 10.099

Kansas

Bubba Wallace 9.509

Bubba Wallace 10.121

Darlington

Kevin Harvick 9.576

Martin Truex Jr. 10.162

Charlotte

William Byron 9.383

William Byron 10.008

Gateway

Ty Gibbs 9.710

Alex Bowman 9.743

Sonoma

Kyle Busch 9.185

Kyle Busch 10.089

Nashville

Kyle Larson 9.281

Chase Briscoe 10.081

Chicago Street

Chase Elliott 11.877

Kyle Larson 12.799

Atlanta

Alex Bowman 10.177

Daniel Suárez 11.044

New Hampshire

Daniel Suárez 9.677

Denny Hamlin 10.176

Pocono

Denny Hamlin 9.810

Ross Chastain 10.327

