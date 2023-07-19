Pit road stats: Looking back at Loudon, preparing for Pocono

Martin Truex Jr. brought brisk speed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend, and it was this speed that helped net the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at the New England track.

However, speed wasn’t the only factor that led to the 43-year-old finding Victory Lane for the third time this season. A well-rounded performance on pit road — which varied between four- and two-tire stops — additionally aided in Truex holding off a resurgent field.

RELATED: Late spin prevents Bell from strong rebound at New Hampshire

Unfortunately for Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell — two drivers also in contention for the win — the same pit-road success couldn’t be reached. After running second behind Truex Jr. through the race’s closing portions, Blaney was sent to the rear after running over an air hose during a pit stop, eventually finishing 22nd. Bell, meanwhile, opted for four fresh tires with 30 laps to go, while those ahead of him decided to go with a two-tire strategy. A spin in Turn 3 with 14 laps to go led to significant damage, and the No. 20 Toyota finished 29th.

Fast forward to this week’s contest at Pocono Raceway, and the field will look to capitalize as the postseason nears. And limiting pit-road errors will once again be important.

See below to analyze pit-road statistics through New Hampshire and before Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

TEN FASTEST FOUR-TIRE PIT STOPS IN 2023



Rank Track Driver Time 1 Sonoma Kyle Busch 9.185 seconds 2 Nashville Kyle Larson 9.281 seconds 3 Sonoma Austin Cindric 9.301 seconds 4 Richmond Corey LaJoie 9.309 seconds 5 Nashville Daniel Suárez 9.333 seconds 6 Charlotte William Byron 9.383 seconds 7 Charlotte Ty Gibbs 9.443 seconds 8 Nashville William Byron 9.443 seconds 9 Charlotte William Byron 9.504 seconds 10 Kansas Bubba Wallace 9.509 seconds

BEST AVERAGE FOUR-TIRE PIT STOP TIMES IN 2023

Rank Number Driver Average stop 1 24 William Byron 10.943 seconds 2 5 Kyle Larson 11.069 seconds 3 1 Ross Chastain 11.095 seconds 4 54 Ty Gibbs 11.150 seconds 5 4 Kevin Harvick 11.257 seconds 6 6 Brad Keselowski 11.260 seconds 7 99 Daniel Suárez 11.277 seconds 8 11 Denny Hamlin 11.281 seconds 9 19 Martin Truex Jr. 11.306 seconds 10 8 Kyle Busch 11.364 seconds

BEST PIT CREW BY RACE IN 2023

** Pit times are in seconds