Pit road stats: Looking back at Loudon, preparing for Pocono

John Crane
·3 min read
1/1
Pit road stats: Looking back at Loudon, preparing for Pocono

Martin Truex Jr. brought brisk speed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend, and it was this speed that helped net the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at the New England track.

However, speed wasn’t the only factor that led to the 43-year-old finding Victory Lane for the third time this season. A well-rounded performance on pit road — which varied between four- and two-tire stops — additionally aided in Truex holding off a resurgent field.

RELATED: Late spin prevents Bell from strong rebound at New Hampshire

Unfortunately for Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell — two drivers also in contention for the win — the same pit-road success couldn’t be reached. After running second behind Truex Jr. through the race’s closing portions, Blaney was sent to the rear after running over an air hose during a pit stop, eventually finishing 22nd. Bell, meanwhile, opted for four fresh tires with 30 laps to go, while those ahead of him decided to go with a two-tire strategy. A spin in Turn 3 with 14 laps to go led to significant damage, and the No. 20 Toyota finished 29th.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Fast forward to this week’s contest at Pocono Raceway, and the field will look to capitalize as the postseason nears. And limiting pit-road errors will once again be important.

See below to analyze pit-road statistics through New Hampshire and before Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

TEN FASTEST FOUR-TIRE PIT STOPS IN 2023

Rank

Track

Driver

Time

1

Sonoma

Kyle Busch

9.185 seconds

2

Nashville

Kyle Larson

9.281 seconds

3

Sonoma

Austin Cindric

9.301 seconds

4

Richmond

Corey LaJoie

9.309 seconds

5

Nashville

Daniel Suárez

9.333 seconds

6

Charlotte

William Byron

9.383 seconds

7

Charlotte

Ty Gibbs

9.443 seconds

8

Nashville

William Byron

9.443 seconds

9

Charlotte

William Byron

9.504 seconds

10

Kansas

Bubba Wallace

9.509 seconds

BEST AVERAGE FOUR-TIRE PIT STOP TIMES IN 2023

Rank

Number

Driver

Average stop

1

24

William Byron

10.943 seconds

2

5

Kyle Larson

11.069 seconds

3

1

Ross Chastain

11.095 seconds

4

54

Ty Gibbs

11.150 seconds

5

4

Kevin Harvick

11.257 seconds

6

6

Brad Keselowski

11.260 seconds

7

99

Daniel Suárez

11.277 seconds

8

11

Denny Hamlin

11.281 seconds

9

19

Martin Truex Jr.

11.306 seconds

10

8

Kyle Busch

11.364 seconds

BEST PIT CREW BY RACE IN 2023

** Pit times are in seconds

Track

Fastest 4 Tire Pit

Average 4 Tire Stop

Daytona

William Byron 11.278

Kyle Larson 12.763

Auto Club

Daniel Suárez 9.777

Ross Chastain 10.896

Las Vegas

Alex Bowman 9.776

Chase Briscoe 10.259

Phoenix

Ty Gibbs 9.643

Corey LaJoie 10.404

Atlanta

Kyle Busch 10.243

Kyle Busch 11.094

COTA

Martin Truex Jr. 9.684

Austin Dillon 10.668

Richmond

Corey LaJoie 9.309

Alex Bowman 10.388

Bristol Dirt

NA

NA

Martinsville

Kyle Larson 9.677

Kyle Larson 10.051

Talladega

Daniel Suárez 11.011

Ross Chastain 11.577

Dover

Brad Keselowski 9.766

Brad Keselowski 10.099

Kansas

Bubba Wallace 9.509

Bubba Wallace 10.121

Darlington

Kevin Harvick 9.576

Martin Truex Jr. 10.162

Charlotte

William Byron 9.383

William Byron 10.008

Gateway

Ty Gibbs 9.710

Alex Bowman 9.743

Sonoma

Kyle Busch 9.185

Kyle Busch 10.089

Nashville

Kyle Larson 9.281

Chase Briscoe 10.081

Chicago Street

Chase Elliott 11.877

Kyle Larson 12.799

Atlanta

Alex Bowman 10.177

Daniel Suárez 11.044

New Hampshire

Daniel Suárez 9.677

Denny Hamlin 10.176

Recommended Stories