Pit road stats: Looking back at Loudon, preparing for Pocono
Martin Truex Jr. brought brisk speed to New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend, and it was this speed that helped net the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing driver his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series win at the New England track.
However, speed wasn’t the only factor that led to the 43-year-old finding Victory Lane for the third time this season. A well-rounded performance on pit road — which varied between four- and two-tire stops — additionally aided in Truex holding off a resurgent field.
Unfortunately for Ryan Blaney and Christopher Bell — two drivers also in contention for the win — the same pit-road success couldn’t be reached. After running second behind Truex Jr. through the race’s closing portions, Blaney was sent to the rear after running over an air hose during a pit stop, eventually finishing 22nd. Bell, meanwhile, opted for four fresh tires with 30 laps to go, while those ahead of him decided to go with a two-tire strategy. A spin in Turn 3 with 14 laps to go led to significant damage, and the No. 20 Toyota finished 29th.
Fast forward to this week’s contest at Pocono Raceway, and the field will look to capitalize as the postseason nears. And limiting pit-road errors will once again be important.
See below to analyze pit-road statistics through New Hampshire and before Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, USA, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).
TEN FASTEST FOUR-TIRE PIT STOPS IN 2023
Rank
Track
Driver
Time
1
Sonoma
Kyle Busch
9.185 seconds
2
Nashville
Kyle Larson
9.281 seconds
3
Sonoma
Austin Cindric
9.301 seconds
4
Richmond
Corey LaJoie
9.309 seconds
5
Nashville
Daniel Suárez
9.333 seconds
6
Charlotte
William Byron
9.383 seconds
7
Charlotte
Ty Gibbs
9.443 seconds
8
Nashville
William Byron
9.443 seconds
9
Charlotte
William Byron
9.504 seconds
10
Kansas
Bubba Wallace
9.509 seconds
BEST AVERAGE FOUR-TIRE PIT STOP TIMES IN 2023
Rank
Number
Driver
Average stop
1
24
William Byron
10.943 seconds
2
5
Kyle Larson
11.069 seconds
3
1
Ross Chastain
11.095 seconds
4
54
Ty Gibbs
11.150 seconds
5
4
Kevin Harvick
11.257 seconds
6
6
Brad Keselowski
11.260 seconds
7
99
Daniel Suárez
11.277 seconds
8
11
Denny Hamlin
11.281 seconds
9
19
Martin Truex Jr.
11.306 seconds
10
8
Kyle Busch
11.364 seconds
BEST PIT CREW BY RACE IN 2023
** Pit times are in seconds
Track
Fastest 4 Tire Pit
Average 4 Tire Stop
Daytona
William Byron 11.278
Kyle Larson 12.763
Auto Club
Daniel Suárez 9.777
Ross Chastain 10.896
Las Vegas
Alex Bowman 9.776
Chase Briscoe 10.259
Phoenix
Ty Gibbs 9.643
Corey LaJoie 10.404
Atlanta
Kyle Busch 10.243
Kyle Busch 11.094
COTA
Martin Truex Jr. 9.684
Austin Dillon 10.668
Richmond
Corey LaJoie 9.309
Alex Bowman 10.388
Bristol Dirt
NA
NA
Martinsville
Kyle Larson 9.677
Kyle Larson 10.051
Talladega
Daniel Suárez 11.011
Ross Chastain 11.577
Dover
Brad Keselowski 9.766
Brad Keselowski 10.099
Kansas
Bubba Wallace 9.509
Bubba Wallace 10.121
Darlington
Kevin Harvick 9.576
Martin Truex Jr. 10.162
Charlotte
William Byron 9.383
William Byron 10.008
Gateway
Ty Gibbs 9.710
Alex Bowman 9.743
Sonoma
Kyle Busch 9.185
Kyle Busch 10.089
Nashville
Kyle Larson 9.281
Chase Briscoe 10.081
Chicago Street
Chase Elliott 11.877
Kyle Larson 12.799
Atlanta
Alex Bowman 10.177
Daniel Suárez 11.044
New Hampshire
Daniel Suárez 9.677
Denny Hamlin 10.176