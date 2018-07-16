Pit road stats: Clint Bowyer's No. 14 team struggles at Kentucky

Clint Bowyer had a strong car at Kentucky Speedway, but pit stops posed a problem for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team during Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.

Despite a pit stop of more than 15 seconds on Lap 37, Bowyer was able to record a sixth-place finish in Stage 1. In Stage 2, another stop of more than 15 seconds on Lap 83 put the team behind the 8-ball, but a two-tire stop on Lap 110 allowed Bowyer enough track position to nab another sixth-place result for more stage points.

RELATED: Bowyer’s stats | Where Bowyer stacks up in stage points

Execution continued to pose a problem in the final stage, however, as slower stops resulted in a 12th-place overall finish, which was not reflective of the speed in the No. 14 car throughout the night.

To offer some comparison, Aric Almirola finished ninth in Stage 1 and failed to finish in the top 10 in Stage 2, but the No. 10 team rolled off two 14-second pit stops in the final stage, giving him the track position to earn an eighth-place result. Give Bowyer the better pit-stop times and those results could have easily been reversed — or even bettered.

Use the tool to compare Bowyer’s times to pit stops from Almirola and other drivers throughout the race.

Quaker State 400 (Kentucky Speedway)

Advance Auto Parts Clash (Daytona International Speedway)

Can-Am Duel 1 (Daytona International Speedway)

Can-Am Duel 2 (Daytona International Speedway)

DAYTONA 500 (Daytona International Speedway)

Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Atlanta Motor Speedway)

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

TicketGuardian 500 (ISM Raceway)

Auto Club 400 (Auto Club Speedway)

STP 500 (Martinsville Speedway)

O\"Reilly Auto Parts 500 (Texas Motor Speedway)

Food City 500 (Bristol Motor Speedway)

TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Richmond Raceway)

GEICO 500 (Talladega Superspeedway)

KC Masterpiece 400 (Kansas Speedway)

Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race (Charlotte Motor Speedway)

Monster Energy Open (Charlotte Motor Speedway)

Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway)

AAA 400 Drive for Autism (Dover International Speedway)

Pocono 400 (Pocono Raceway)

FireKeepers Casino 400 (Michigan International Speedway)

Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Sonoma Raceway)

Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Daytona International Speedway)

Overton‘s 400 (Chicagoland Speedway)

Story Continues

Clint Bowyer

Garrett Smithley

Jesse Little

Timmy Hill

AJ Allmendinger

Alex Bowman

Aric Almirola

Austin Dillon

BJ McLeod

Brad Keselowski

Bubba Wallace

Chase Elliott

Chris Buescher

Corey LaJoie

Daniel Suarez

David Ragan

Denny Hamlin

Erik Jones

JJ Yeley

Jamie McMurray

Jimmie Johnson

Joey Logano

Kasey Kahne

Kevin Harvick

Kurt Busch

Kyle Busch

Kyle Larson

Landon Cassill

Martin Truex Jr.

Matt DiBenedetto

Matt Kenseth

Michael McDowell

Paul Menard

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Ross Chastain

Ryan Blaney

Ryan Newman

Ty Dillon

William Byron