Pit road stats: Clint Bowyer's No. 14 team struggles at Kentucky
Clint Bowyer had a strong car at Kentucky Speedway, but pit stops posed a problem for the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team during Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Kentucky Speedway.
Despite a pit stop of more than 15 seconds on Lap 37, Bowyer was able to record a sixth-place finish in Stage 1. In Stage 2, another stop of more than 15 seconds on Lap 83 put the team behind the 8-ball, but a two-tire stop on Lap 110 allowed Bowyer enough track position to nab another sixth-place result for more stage points.
RELATED: Bowyer’s stats | Where Bowyer stacks up in stage points
Execution continued to pose a problem in the final stage, however, as slower stops resulted in a 12th-place overall finish, which was not reflective of the speed in the No. 14 car throughout the night.
To offer some comparison, Aric Almirola finished ninth in Stage 1 and failed to finish in the top 10 in Stage 2, but the No. 10 team rolled off two 14-second pit stops in the final stage, giving him the track position to earn an eighth-place result. Give Bowyer the better pit-stop times and those results could have easily been reversed — or even bettered.
Use the tool to compare Bowyer’s times to pit stops from Almirola and other drivers throughout the race.
LAP 208
SECONDS: 15.3819
TIRES: 4
LAP 162
SECONDS: 14.3807
TIRES: 4
LAP 110
SECONDS: 8.3748
TIRES: 2
LAP 83
SECONDS: 15.2487
TIRES: 4
LAP 37
SECONDS: 15.3817
TIRES: 4