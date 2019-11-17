Pit-road mistake by No. 19 crew puts Truex Jr. lap down

Martin Truex Jr. won Stage 1 and was leading Sunday’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway deep into Stage 2 when he brought the No. 19 Toyota down pit road during a green-flag run.

After the pit stop, Truex Jr. immediately reported there was something wrong with his No. 19 Toyota. Crew chief Cole Pearn radioed that the team put tires on the wrong side of the car and he’d need to come back to pit road.

Truex Jr. had led 98 laps before having to make the unscheduled pit stop to correct the error.

He was placed 13th and one lap down, the furthest back of the Championship 4, once back on the track — but a caution on Lap 136 put Truex Jr. back on the lead lap as he was the beneficiary of the caution.

