PORTSMOUTH (WAVY) – 70 Years is a whole lot of history. James “Booty” Baker was there for the beginning of it.

In 1954, he helped to create what’s now known as the “PIT” in Hampton Roads and around the basketball community.

Baker is now 95 years old and helped work the event for 50 years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.