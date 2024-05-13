PIT BOX: Whelen Modified Tour honors Wayne Anderson during return to Riverhead

One of the most traditional venues on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule, New York’s Riverhead Raceway, welcomes the series for the first time this year on Saturday night for the Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200.

The race, named in honor of five-time Riverhead Raceway track champion and 1994 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Wayne Anderson, is the 74th in the history of the series at the quarter-mile asphalt oval located on New York’s Long Island.

Justin Bonsignore and Mike Ewanitsko are tied at the top of Riverhead Raceway’s all-time win list with the series at 11 wins each. Bonsignore won two of the three races held at Riverhead last year, with eventual series champion Ron Silk claiming the third. Other notable Riverhead winners include Richie Evans, Jimmy Spencer, Mike Stefanik, Donny Lia, Ryan Preece, Ted Christopher, Doug Coby, Timmy Solomito, Steve Park, Reggie Ruggiero and the aforementioned Anderson.

Tickets to the Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 are available trackside. Below is everything you need to know about the fifth race on the 2024 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule.

Matt Hirschman, driver of the #60 Pee Dee Motorsports LCC LFR, during the Buzz Chew Chevrolet Cadillac 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead Raceway on May 20, 2023 in Riverhead, New York. (Dakota Moyer/NASCAR)

Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at Riverhead Raceway

It’s almost like a broken record these days, but Justin Bonsignore has another chance to make history when the green flag waves on Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway.

One more victory would move him into sole possession of first on Riverhead’s NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour wins list. It would also tie Bonsignore with Ted Christopher for third on the all-time series wins list.

Standing in his way are several Whelen Modified Tour and Riverhead Raceway regulars who are looking for their own trips to Victory Lane. Leading the way is Jake Johnson, fresh off his first series victory two weeks ago at Monadnock Speedway for Boehler Racing Enterprises. Ron Silk, a winner last summer at Riverhead, will also try to deny Bonsignore Saturday evening.

Among the local competitors looking to defend their home turf will be Timmy Solomito, who will be in his own No. 66 as he looks to bank his fourth Riverhead Whelen Modified Tour win. He also happens to be the latest NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series winner at Riverhead after scoring a win in Modified competition on May 11.

Mark Stewart, who scored a surprising runner-up finish in Whelen Modified Tour competition at Riverhead last September, will be in the field in the No. 81. Jack Handley Jr. is also expected to be in the field after scoring a fifth-place finish at Riverhead in June. Other local competitors set to join the fray include Matt Brode, Roger Turbush and Chris Young Jr., among others.

In addition to the local contingent, familiar faces like Patrick Emerling, Austin Beers, Eric Goodale, Matt Hirschman, Craig Lutz, Tyler Rypkema, Kyle Bonsignore and Trevor, Tyler and Tommy Catalano will all be in the field.

Two drivers are making landmark starts on Saturday. Series veteran Tim Connolly will participate in his 200th career Whelen Modified Tour race, while Melissa Fifield will compete in her 150th event.

The full entry list for Saturday’s Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 will be released later this week.

Timmy Solomito, driver of the Jerry Solomito, Sr. Modified, races during the Miller Lite Salutes Mike Ewanitsko 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Riverhead Raceway on June 24, 2023 in Riverhead, New York. (Dakota Moyer/NASCAR)

RACE FACTS

Race Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 Date May 18, 2024 Track Riverhead Raceway Layout Quarter-mile asphalt oval Location Riverhead, New York Start time 8 p.m. ET Laps 150 Posted awards $83,697 Tickets At the track How to watch FloRacing

Schedule: Saturday, May 18 … Final practice from 3:30 to 4:15 p.m. … Qualifying at 6 p.m. ET … Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 at 8 p.m. ET (FloRacing).

Qualifying: Two consecutive qualifying laps. Faster lap determines qualifying position. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on the vehicle after the vehicle has taken the green flag at the start/finish line. NASCAR reserves the right to have more than one vehicle engage in qualifying runs at the same time. Starting field for the Miller Lite Salutes Wayne Anderson 200 is limited to 28 starters including Provisional Positions.

Tire allotment: The maximum tire allotment available for this event is eight (8) tires per team. All tires used for qualifying and the race must be purchased at the track and scanned by Hoosier, unless otherwise approved in advance by the Series Director. Four (4) tires must be used for qualifying and to begin the race. All qualifying tires must remain in impound until released by NASCAR Officials. The remaining tire allotment may be used for practice and/or change tires and/or emergency change tires during the event. The tire change rule is zero (0) tires, any position.