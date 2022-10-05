PIT BOX: Three-way NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship battle heads to Thompson

After a one-year absence, a proud tradition returns to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour schedule in the World Series of Speedway Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park.

From Oct. 7-9, 17 different divisions will descend onto Thompson for the 59th edition of the World Series. The expansive schedule includes the Phoenix Communications 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, which is set to take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. ET.

Thompson was the site of the very first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race back on March 31, 1995, which ended up being claimed by Richie Evans. Since that day, Mike Stefanik, Jeff Fuller, Steve Park, Ted Christopher and Donny Lia are among the names that have had the opportunity to visit Thompson‘s storied Victory Lane.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour‘s second trip to Thompson this year will serve as another chapter in the series‘ long history at the track as a mixture of veterans and newcomers look to write their own history on Saturday — all while the intense, season-long championship battle draws closer to its conclusion.

Below is everything you need to know about the Phoenix Communications 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park on Saturday evening.

Phoenix Communications 150 at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

What to watch for:

The top three in the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour point standings are separated by just three points.

Sitting atop the standings is series veteran Jon McKennedy, who is currently enjoying the best season of his career that saw him nab his second victory at Claremont Motorsports Park to go along with seven top fives and 170 laps led.

McKennedy has been forced to battle 2011 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Ron Silk for most of the season. Despite having yet to win a race this year, Silk is currently in the middle of a consistent campaign of his own and enters the Phoenix Communications 150 with five previous victories at Thompson.

The other driver in the title fight is three-time series champion Justin Bonsignore. Momentum has favored Bonsignore in recent weeks with two consecutive wins at Oswego Speedway and Riverhead Raceway, which have helped him claw his way to a tie for second with Silk in the standings following a slow start to the year.

A general view from inside the track during the Thompson 150 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut on September 3, 2020. (Billie Weiss/NASCAR)

While McKennedy, Silk and Bonsignore attempt to settle the championship, they will have to fend off a strong contingent of drivers like Craig Lutz, who has found comfort zone at Thompson by winning the last two NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events at the facility.

Other notable names on the preliminary entry list include six-time series champion Doug Coby, who won four consecutive events at Thompson in 2015, as well as Ryan Preece, In his quest for a fourth Thompson victory, Preece will be piloting the famous No. 3 Ole Blue Modified for Jan Boehler.

The complete entry for the Phoenix Communications 150 can be viewed here.

RACE FACTS

Race Phoenix Communications 150 Date Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 Track Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park Layout 0.625-mile paved oval Location Thompson, Connecticut Start Time 4 p.m. ET Laps 150 TV channel USA (Delayed: Saturday, Oct. 15, 2 p.m. ET) Live stream FloRacing (Live)

Qualifying: Two consecutive qualifying laps. Faster lap determines qualifying position. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on the vehicle after the vehicle has taken the green flag at the start/finish line. NASCAR reserves the right to have more than one vehicle engage in qualifying runs at the same time. Starting field for the Phoenix Communications 150 is limited to 30 starters including Provisional Positions.

Tire allotment: The maximum tire allotment available for this event is 11 tires per team. All tires used for qualifying and the race must be purchased at the track and scanned by Hoosier, unless otherwise approved in advance by the Series Director. Four (4) tires must be used for qualifying and to begin the race. All qualifying tires must remain in impound until released by NASCAR Officials. The remaining tire allotment may be used for practice and/or change tires during the event. The tire change rule is four (4) tires, any position.