PIT BOX: Modified Tour stars descend on The Magic Mile for Whelen Manufactured in America 100

One of the most popular venues on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour takes center stage this Saturday, July 16. For the 74th time in Tour history, New Hampshire Motor Speedway will welcome the series for the running of the Whelen Manufactured in America 100.

Saturday’s race is the ninth event of the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season as the series officially surpasses the halfway point of the schedule.

In the previous 73 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events at New Hampshire, 23 drivers have earned trips to Victory Lane. Mike Stefanik leads all drivers with eight victories at the 1.058-mile, while Bobby Santos III leads the active win list with six triumphs.

Among the other winners at New Hampshire are Tony Hirschman, Reggie Ruggiero, Ted Christopher, John Blewett III, Steve Park, Jeff Fuller, Donny Lia, Ryan Newman and the most recent winner, Ryan Preece.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s Whelen Manufactured in America 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Whelen Manufactured in America 100 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

What to watch for:

Bobby Santos III doesn’t make many NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts these days, but when the Tour travels to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, you can bet he’ll be on the entry list.

Santos is a six-time Tour winner at New Hampshire, and he’ll attempt to become a seven-time winner during Saturday’s Whelen Manufactured in America 100 aboard the No. 44 fielded by the Tinio family.

The native of Franklin, Massachusetts, is one of six drivers entered in Saturday’s event who have visited Victory Lane at The Magic Mile since the Tour made its debut at the track in 1990.

Doug Coby, a four-time New Hampshire victor, is back in Tommy Baldwin Racing’s No. 7NY in search of his third victory of the season. Team owner Tommy Baldwin Jr. earned his fourth victory of the year in the Tour’s last event at New Jersey’s Wall Stadium Speedway, where Jimmy Blewett piloted the No. 7NY to victory.

Ron Silk enters the Whelen Manufactured in America 100 at the top of the Tour standings despite remaining winless this season. He’s a three-time Tour winner at the Loudon, New Hampshire, oval, and is the only competitor this season to earn top-10 finishes in every race thus far.

Another notable entry comes from Ryan Preece, who happens to be the defending Tour winner at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He’ll be aboard his own No. 40 Modified after last competing with the Tour during the season opener at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway in the Boehler Racing Enterprises Ole Blue No. 3.

The Whelen 100 for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, New Hampshire on July 17, 2021. (Paul Rutherford/NASCAR)

NASCAR Cup Series competitor Corey LaJoie, who got within a lap of earning his first Cup Series victory last Sunday at Atlanta Motor Speedway, returns to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this weekend for the first time since 2015. LaJoie will pilot the No. 17 for car owner Michele Davini.

Donny Lia returns to the seat of the Ole Blue No. 3 for his first start at New Hampshire Motor Speedway since 2017. He is a two-time Tour winner at the track, with his last victory coming in 2009.

Justin Bonsignore, who has one victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 23 attempts, is the only driver in the top 10 in Tour standings to have a victory this season. He’ll look for his third triumph of the year Saturday afternoon.

Other notable entries for Saturday’s race include Andy Seuss, Kyle Ebersole, Tommy Catalano, Eric Goodale, Anthony Nocella and Tyler Rypkema.

The complete entry list for the Whelen Manufactured in America 100 is available here.

RACE FACTS

Race Whelen Manufactured in America 100 Date Saturday, July 16, 2022 Track New Hampshire Motor Speedway Layout 1.038-mile paved oval Location Loudon, New Hampshire Start time 6 p.m. ET Laps 100 Posted awards $141,763 TV channel USA (Delayed: Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. ET) Live stream FloRacing (Live)

Schedule: Friday, July 15: Garage opens at 11:45 a.m. ET … Final practice from 3:15 to 4:30 p.m. … Single-car qualifying (two laps) at 6:45 p.m. ET; Saturday, July 16: Race at 6 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Two consecutive qualifying laps. Fastest lap determines qualifying position. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on the vehicle after the vehicle has taken the green flag at the start/finish line. NASCAR reserves the right to have more than one vehicle engage in qualifying runs at the same time. Starting field for the Whelen Manufactured in America 100 is limited to 32 starters including Provisional Positions.

Tire allotment: The maximum tire allotment available for this event is twelve (12) tires per team. All tires used for qualifying and the race must be purchased at the track and scanned by Hoosier, unless otherwise approved in advance by the Series Director. Four (4) tires must be used for qualifying and to begin the race. All qualifying tires must remain in impound until released by NASCAR Officials. The remaining tire allotment may be used for practice and/or change tires during the event. The tire change rule is four (4) tires, any position.