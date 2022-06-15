PIT BOX: Duel at the Dog 200 resumes Whelen Modified Tour season at Monadnock

After a two week break, the 2022 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season resumes with a trip to New Hampshire’s Monadnock Speedway for the running of the Duel at the Dog 200.

Saturday’s race is the sixth of the season for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, and it marks the return of the Tour to Monadnock after last visiting the facility during the 2020 season.

The race is also the second leg of the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup, a three-race miniseries consisting of three Tour events in the state of New Hampshire offering bonuses to participating teams.

The Duel at the Dog 200 is the third race of four on the Tour schedule this season that is being promoted by JDV Productions.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour has competed at Monadnock 13 times, with the Tour initially visiting the track in 1986. That race was won by Ken Bouchard, with additional races in the following years won by Jimmy Spencer, Mike Stefanik, Reggie Ruggiero and Jamie Tomaino.

Following Tomaino’s victory in 1990, the Tour didn’t return to Monadnock again until 2010, when the late Ted Christopher found Victory Lane. In the years that followed, drivers like Justin Bonsignore, Ryan Preece, Doug Coby and Timmy Solomito collected Tour victories at the track.

Bonsignore is the most recent Tour winner at Monadnock, collecting the checkered flag when the series last visited the facility in 2020.

Below is everything you need to know about Saturday’s Duel at the Dog 200 at Monadnock Speedway.

Duel at the Dog 200 at Monadnock Speedway

What to watch for:

After sitting out the most recent NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race at Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway, Coby is back aboard Tommy Baldwin’s No. 7NY Modified in the hopes of picking up where he left off.

Coby has won the last two Tour races in which he has competed, at New York’s Riverhead Raceway and New Hampshire’s Lee USA Speedway. He has a previous victory at Monadnock, so should be considered a contender to win his third race in as many starts this year.

Someone hoping to stop Coby’s winning streak is Bonsignore, who is the only multi-time winner in Tour competition at the track. In his eight previous NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour starts at the New Hampshire oval, he has earned three wins and has a worst finish of ninth.

Jimmy Blewett returns to NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour competition this week following the birth of his daughter. He’ll wheel a second car out of the Tommy Baldwin Racing stable as a teammate to Coby.

Matt Hirschman is also back with the Tour after last competing at Lee USA Speedway. He has competed in three Tour events at Monadnock, earning a best finish of third during the 2011 season.

Despite being winless so far this season, Ron Silk enters the Duel at the Dog 200 as the Tour points leader. He is the only driver this year to earn top-10 finishes in every NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race contested so far.

Jake Johnson is back in the Ole Blue No. 3 for Boehler Racing Enterprises. In his last race in the No. 3, he earned his first Tour pole at Lee USA Speedway, which carried him to a fifth-place finish.

J.B. Fortin rolls into Monadnock following a career-best third place finish at Jennerstown last month. He will attempt to better the 24th-place finish he earned in his only previous Tour start at Monadnock in 2020.

Other Tour regulars expected to compete include Patrick Emerling, Kyle Bonsignore, Dave Sapienza, Tommy Catalano, Jon McKennedy and Craig Lutz.

Two drivers, Brian Robie and Todd Patnode, are expected to make their NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour debuts this week in the Duel at the Dog 200. Patnode is the defending track champion at Monadnock in the NHSTRA Modified class.

The complete entry list for the Duel at the Dog 200 will be available later this week.

Race action during the Advanced Gas Distributors 200 Wade Cole Memorial for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester, New Hampshire on August 30, 2020. (Kathryn Riley/NASCAR)

RACE FACTS

Race Duel at the Dog 200 Date Saturday, June 18, 2022 Track Monadnock Speedway Layout Quarter-mile paved oval Location Winchester, New Hampshire Start time 8:30 p.m. ET Laps 200 Posted awards $83,763 TV channel USA (Delayed: Saturday, June 25, 11:30 a.m. ET) Live stream FloRacing (Live)

Schedule: Garage opens at 11:30 a.m. ET … Final practice from 2-3 p.m. ET … Single-car qualifying (two laps) at 5 p.m. ET … Race at 8:30 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Two consecutive qualifying laps. Faster lap determines qualifying position. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on the vehicle after the vehicle has taken the green flag at the start/finish line. NASCAR reserves the right to have more than one vehicle engage in qualifying runs at the same time. Starting field for the Duel at the Dog 200 is limited to 28 starters including Provisional Positions.

Tire allotment: The maximum tire allotment available for this event is eight (8) tires per team. All tires used for qualifying and the race must be purchased at the track and scanned by Hoosier, unless otherwise approved in advance by the Series Director. Four (4) tires must be used for qualifying and to begin the race. All qualifying tires must remain in impound until released by NASCAR Officials. The remaining tire allotment may be used for practice and/or change tires during the event. The tire change rule is zero (0) tires, any position.