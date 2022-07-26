PIT BOX: Clash at Claremont to close out Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is heading to the Granite State for the fourth time this year for Friday’s running of the Clash at Claremont 150 at Claremont Motorsports Park.

The 10th race of the season also serves as the conclusion of the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup. The three-race miniseries featuring tracks in New Hampshire began at Lee USA Speedway on May 21 and continued at Monadnock Speedway on June 18.

Friday’s race will be the third visit for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour to Claremont Motorsports Park. The series first visited the third-mile oval in 1985, with NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans emerging as the race winner.

The Tour didn’t return to Claremont again until 2007, when James Civali put together a dominant performance to earn one of his four career NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour triumphs.

Below is everything you need to know about Friday’s Clash at Claremont 150 at Claremont Motorsports Park.

Clash at Claremont 150 at Claremont Motorsports Park

What to watch for:

A good year for Tommy Baldwin Racing can get even better Friday evening at Claremont.

The team sits tied atop the the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup standings entering Clash at Claremont 150, which serves as the finale for the three-race miniseries. Doug Coby will once again pilot the No. 7NY for the team as he looks for his third win of the season and the fifth victory overall for Tommy Baldwin Jr.’s operation.

On the line is a $5,000 bonus for the champion car owner of the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup, a prize Matt Hirschman would rather go to his car owner, Roy Hall. Baldwin and Hall enter Saturday’s race with 86 points each in the hunt for the bonus cash.

Several other teams and drivers are in the hunt for the Whelen Granite State Short Track Cup championship, including NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship leader Ron Silk’s car owners, Tyler Haydt and Joe Yannone. They are three points out of the lead, with Justin Bonsignore’s car owner Ken Massa five points back in fourth.

All four teams will be on hand for the Clash at Claremont 150, as will several other drivers and teams that will be looking to take home the trophy and checkered flag themselves.

Fresh off his first Tour victory at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Anthony Nocella will be back in his family No. 92 for Friday’s race. Jake Johnson returns in Boehler Racing Enterprises Ole Blue No. 3 after claiming his first victory in a Modified last weekend at another New Hampshire facility, Star Speedway.

NASCAR Whelen Modified tour signage is displayed during the Duel at the Dog 200 for the Whelen Modified Tour at Monadnock Speedway on June 19, 2022 in Winchester, New Hampshire. (Nick Grace/NASCAR)

Jon McKennedy, who sits within 10 points of Silk in the battle for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship, will try to get even closer with a solid finish at Claremont. Eric Goodale, who is 11 points behind Silk in third, will also look to close the gap with a strong run Friday night.

Other notable entries for Friday’s race include Tommy Catalano, Sam Rameau, Craig Lutz, Austin Beers and Kyle Bonsignore, among others.

The complete entry list for the Clash at Claremont 150 is available here.

RACE FACTS

Race Clash at Claremont 150 Date Friday, July 29, 2022 Track Claremont Motorsports Park Layout Third-mile paved oval Location Claremont, New Hampshire Start time 8:45 p.m. ET Laps 150 Posted awards $83,763 TV channel USA (Delayed: Friday, Aug. 5, 1 p.m. ET) Live stream FloRacing (Live)

Schedule: Friday, July 29: Garage opens at 2:15 p.m. ET … Final practice from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. … Single-car qualifying (two laps) at 6:45 p.m. ET … Race at 8:45 p.m. ET

Qualifying: Two consecutive qualifying laps. Fastest lap determines qualifying position. Adjustments or repairs may not be made on the vehicle after the vehicle has taken the green flag at the start/finish line. NASCAR reserves the right to have more than one vehicle engage in qualifying runs at the same time. Vehicles will be impounded after qualifying. Vehicle must qualify on race set up.

Tire allotment: The maximum tire allotment available for this event is eight (8) tires per team. All tires used for qualifying and the race must be purchased at the track and scanned by Hoosier, unless otherwise approved in advance by the Series Director. Four (4) tires must be used for qualifying and to begin the race. All qualifying tires must remain in impound until released by NASCAR Officials. The remaining tire allotment may be used for practice and/or change tires during the event. The tire change rule is zero (0) tires, any position.