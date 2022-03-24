Pistons want Marvin Bagley long-term?

James Edwards on Marvin Bagley’s future: What Detroit has to consider is they have a lot of cap space this summer. They can choose to have a lot of cap space next summer. Blake Griffin’s contract comes off the books this summer. Do you want to commit three years, $21 million, or so to Marvin? I think it’s possible. I think Detroit wants to have Marvin here long-term. I’ve talked to him. Every time he talks about Detroit, he talks about his future here. He’s a good locker room and a nice guy. He fits the culture. I think Detroit’s plan is to bring him back. In what role? I think right now, it seems most likely, because of his limitations defensively, he’s going to be looked at as one of the main two pieces off the bench moving forward.

Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said he loves the pairing of Bagley and Olynyk. – 9:34 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bagley: “Everybody’s sticking with it. We know what we’re trying to get to. Every game, I feel like we’re getting better. Win or lose, we do a lot of great things out there. We’re just continuing to learn off each other, from each other.” – 9:27 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley on playing with Cade and Killian: “I haven’t had guys like that in a minute, being able to throw lobs. I have two on the floor at the same time.” – 9:26 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Marvin Bagley III: “This team is going to be great. We have a lot of great pieces and I’m excited to be here, building something with this team.” – 9:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Bagley: “I’m telling you … this team is going to be great.” – 9:25 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Marvin Bagley III on the lopsided win: “We’ve lost some leads since I’ve been here. … That’s something we talk about, keeping our foot on the gas and playing like it’s 0-0.” – 9:24 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Mavin Bagley III: “We learned (from Portland loss). It came back to haunt us. Today, we came out with a lot of energy.” Said they talked about coming into the game ready starting with the pre-game walk-through. – 9:23 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Final: #Pistons 122, #Hawks 101

Grant: 21 pts, 8 rebs, 4 assts

Cunningham: 17 pts, 6 rebs, 8 assts

Olynyk: 16 pts, 4 rebs

Hayes: 13 pts, 8 rebs, 5 assts

Bagley: 13 pts, 7 rebs – 9:13 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Marvin Bagley III throwin’ back reverse oops now?

Okay, then. – 8:58 PM

Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA

I’d be suspended for life if I played for the Hawks. Kelly O put two hands on Huerter on that drive and then fouled him on the arm. No call for that superstar. Marvin Bagley travelled a little while before and no call after OO got whistled for his. Most disrespected team. – 8:57 PM

