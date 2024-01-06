Advertisement

Pistons vs Warriors Game Highlights

The Warriors defeated the Pistons, 113-109. Stephen Curry recorded 26 points (14 in the 4th quarter), 6 rebounds, and 4 assists for the Warriors, with Klay Thompson adding 19 points and 4 assists in the victory. Cade Cunningham tallied 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Pistons