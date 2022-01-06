Pistons vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (7-28) play against the Charlotte Hornets (19-19) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday January 5, 2022

Detroit Pistons 5, Charlotte Hornets 13 (Q1 08:30)

Rod Boone @rodboone

Fast start for the #Hornets. They’ve hit their first 5 shots and lead 13-5. Who are these guys? – 7:14 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

LaMelo hits from the same spot he was hot from in warmups. Deep 3 there to start the game. – 7:11 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Up first 👇

@LaMelo Ball

@Terry Rozier

@Miles Bridges

@Gordon Hayward

@Mason Plumlee

#AllFly | @CrumblCookies

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Lyles – 7:00 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

BACK IN THE HIVE!👋

📍 – 🏠

🆚 – @Detroit Pistons

⏰ – 7PM EST

📺 – @HornetsOnBally

📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Detroit Pistons
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons starters: Hayes, Cunningham, Diallo, Bey and Lyles. – 6:49 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

First 🖐️ on the floor tonight ⤵️

@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/cCpWL9Q8Lw – 6:45 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Chris Finch had a cool answer pregame when asked about Josh Giddey:

“He’s fearless for a young player. Got a lot of game to him. He reminds me a little bit of a combination of a little bit of LaMelo and a little bit of Luka. He just has this command of the ball.” – 6:36 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

sweatsuit squad 🔥

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/qUTZpGwrjK – 6:24 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said Josh Giddey has a little LaMelo and a little Luka in him.

Finch: “They found themselves a really nice player.” – 6:21 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Charlotte Hornets: pic.twitter.com/q5AeTB93nn – 6:15 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets early pregame warmups. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:12 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

#Hornets back at home tonight going for their 14th straight victory over Detroit, looking to extend the league’s second-longest win streak over a single opponent. pic.twitter.com/RRH2u4C0ji – 6:09 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs DET

PJ Washington & Scottie Lewis (return from H&S Protocols) are available.

Vernon Carey Jr. (H&S Protocols) is out.

#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/MzapyzpsNf – 6:07 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

✨👑 Royal Drip in Queens City ✨👑

@Cade Cunningham

@SabenLee

@SaddiqBey

@Luke Garza

@Hamidou Diallo

@Isaiah Stewart

#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Former Pistons forward Tony Mitchell is signing a deal in Uruguay with Club Trouville, source tells @HoopsRumors. The 29-year-old last played in Venezuela. – 5:59 PM

Matt Dery @DerySpeaks

On Today’s Locked on Lions Pod: Happy Anniversary #Lions fans. Can you believe it has been 30 years since Detroit’s last playoff win? Goff update and a new mock. #FirstListen. JAN 5. https://t.co/BeibaElFzv pic.twitter.com/BB2X1hTQ3Z – 5:39 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey said Kelly Olynyk is back working. Said he doesn’t have a timetable. “Hopefully sooner rather than later. We’re not going to rush it.” – 5:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph are working out together at the practice facility. They hope Olynyk can return “sooner rather than later,” but they’re not rushing him. – 5:38 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey said Kelly Olynyk is working out at the practice facility, but there’s no timetable on his return to play. – 5:38 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

In response to a question on the Pistons doing a better job of taking care of the ball better in recent games, Casey crossed his fingers. “You keep teaching, you keep preaching, and you hope it sinks in. And it does.” – 5:37 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Dwane Casey on getting Isaiah Stewart and Cory Joseph out of protocols and ending this chapter of COVID issues: “That doesn’t guarantee that this thing doesn’t come around again.” – 5:34 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Casey on LaMelo Ball: “I’m old enough to remember Pistol Pete, and he has all the traits that he has.” – 5:33 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Jet lag has got the best of me the last few days since getting back from the US. Struggling to stay awake past 9pm and then being wide awake from 3am has been a frustrating them. Hopefully back to normal soon so I can catch some love Hornets – 5:32 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Casey said Saddiq Bey is replicating Jerami Grant’s role at power forward, from a scheme standpoint. “I think Saddiq’s been very efficient in what he’s doing and we’re really happy with his growth.” – 5:31 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

🔥🚨 The coolest wallpapers for #WallpaperWednesday just dropped!🔥🚨 pic.twitter.com/kW0W3fhqx9 – 5:28 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

We’re live with JB! 🎙 #DETvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:17 PM

Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR

INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington and guard Scottie Lewis (return from H&S protocols) listed as questionable, have been upgraded and are available tonight vs DET. #AllFly – 5:16 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

Interesting stat: #Pistons Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assts and 5 stls (in his two games on Dec. 29 and Jan. 1).

(via @EliasSports / @Basketball-Reference) – 4:52 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

Bucks have dealt with a ton of injuries this year but it’s also wild how easy their schedule has been. Here are their wins vs. .500+ teams (8-6):

Nets (home)

Cavs (home)

Hornets (home)

Lakers (no LeBron)

Nuggets (no Jokic)

Sixers (no Embiid)

Heat (no Jimmy/Bam)

Mavs (no Luka) – 4:49 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

CoJo, like Isaiah Stewart, has exited health and safety protocols. Neither will play tonight against Charlotte. – 4:31 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

📨 @Jerami Grant‘s absence and how the #Pistons to adjust to it as the trade deadline approaches gets the conversation started in the first Pistons Mailbag of 2022.

@Keith_Langlois

🔗: https://t.co/YaUbqIy70C pic.twitter.com/Xlz6cI9dzd – 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR

Hamidou Diallo became the 1st player in NBA history with consecutive games of at least 30 pts, 10 rebs, 4 asts, 5 stls (12/29-1/1). Diallo also was the 8th Piston and 1st since Grant Hill with 3-straight games of 13+ FGM (12/26-1/1). #Pistons

(via @EliasSports / @Basketball-Reference) – 4:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard

#Pistons Cory Joseph has exited health and safety protocols, along with Isaiah Stewart. Both are designated as “return to competition conditioning” on the injury report, but neither will play tonight at #Hornets. – 3:57 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

PJ Washington is back and ready to help the #Hornets against Detroit tonight. While he was out, he noticed something.

“I don’t feel like we have the right mentality right now,” he said, “and that’s why we’ve been losing.”

More from PJ here:

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 3:28 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

A Tale of 2 Citiez pic.twitter.com/1rfprfAuwl – 3:13 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

After winning two-straight, the Pistons aren’t in last place anymore pic.twitter.com/9XGdIRB5Yi – 2:46 PM

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

OFFICIAL: We have teamed up with @YMCACharlotte for a multi-year partnership focused on making an impact in the Charlotte community through health equity and youth programming.

🔗: https://t.co/XPSCsJyeGW | #SwarmToServe pic.twitter.com/gLtYlxr3Su – 2:38 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

Boys have been buzzin’ lately.

#Pistons @ Hornets tonight. pic.twitter.com/uWmrWFkzCV – 2:00 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Kelly Olynyk was recalled from the Motor City Cruise yesterday, per the G League transaction wire. Not sure when he was assigned, but could be a positive sign as he continues working to return from a left knee sprain. – 1:47 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

After snapping a 16-game losing streak to Milwaukee the other night, the Pistons next task comes tonight: ending a random-ass, 13-game losing streak to Charlotte. – 1:42 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

🏋️‍♂️ It’s #WorkoutWednesday! Let’s continue the grind in 2022! 🏋️‍♂️

#Pistons | @PlanetFitness of Detroit pic.twitter.com/p86mZNSX0N – 1:19 PM