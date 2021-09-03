Pistons trade Sekou Doumbouya to Nets for 4 second-round picks, DeAndre Jordan contract

Troy Weaver has done it again, dealing the final remaining piece from the roster he took over less than 15 months ago.

The Detroit Pistons' second-year general manager on Friday traded Sekou Doumbouya to the NBA title favorite Brooklyn Nets in exchange for veteran center DeAndre Jordan, four second-round picks and $5.78 million, according to a source with knowledge of the situation, who wished to remain anonymous because the deal is not yet official. The Pistons are also sending Jahlil Okafor.

The Pistons will work through a buyout on Jordan's contract of $20 million over two years, allowing them to save some money on the deal. Jordan, 33, fell out of coach Steve Nash's rotation late last season. The one-time All-Star averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 21.9 minutes per game over 57 games (43 starts) last season. He did not play in any of Brooklyn's 12 postseason games, passed over at center for Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton.

The four second-rounders the Nets are sending the Pistons: the Nets' in 2022, Washington's or Memphis' (whichever is more favorable) in 2024, Washington's or Golden State's (more favorable) in 2025 and the Nets' in 2027.

The picks restock a draft cupboard that was bare after Weaver dealt four second-rounders, along with Luke Kennard, during the 2020 NBA draft to acquire Saddiq Bey with the 19th pick. The Pistons have traded their own second-round picks through 2026, and owe a heavily protected first-round pick to Oklahoma City.

Before the deal, Detroit had 16 guaranteed contracts and needed to clear one roster spot with training camp less than a month away. After a buyout of Jordan, they'll have one opening, with 14 players on the roster.

Detroit Pistons forward Sekou Doumbouya (45) during action against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 25, 2021, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Doumbouya, 20, was the 15th overall pick out of France in 2019 by the previous regime (led by senior adviser Ed Stefanski, who remains in the organization).

But after a rookie season where he played well at times, Doumbouya had a difficult time in Year 2 garnering playing time behind the Pistons' logjam at forward that included new additions in Jerami Grant, Bey and Josh Jackson.

Moving Doumbouya isn't surprising, despite his draft pedigree and youth. He didn't show enough and his place in the team's future was perilous, with the addition of another player able to defend forwards in No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham.

Doumbouya played in 56 of a possible 72 games last season, starting 11, and averaged 15.5 minutes. He also averaged 5.1 points and 2.6 rebounds on 37.9% shooting and 22.6% on 3s (in 2.1 attempts per game).

As a rookie in 2019-20, he started 19 of his 38 appearances, playing 19.8 minutes per game with averages of 6.4 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39% and 28.6% from 3 (2.6 attempts).

Doumbouya joins Bruce Brown (trade) and Griffin (waived) on the Nets as former Pistons whom Weaver has moved.

Okafor, 25, was signed in free agency by Weaver last November on a two-year deal for $4 million as a backup center, but a left knee injury that required surgery and the development of rookie Isaiah Stewart quickly moved Okafor to the end of the bench. He played 27 games, averaging 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds on 61.8% shooting in 12.9 minutes per game.

The deal saves the Nets $47 million in salary and tax, according to ESPN.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the trade.

