Pistons toast Nets’ porous defense in win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Ellentuck
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Brooklyn Nets have lost all three games they’ve played without Kevin Durant this week, with the worst of the bunch coming in a 122-111 Tuesday night stunner to the 6-18 Detroit Pistons. Jerami Grant and Delon Wright combined to score 54 points on 35 shots. Sure, bad losses will happen — especially without one of the best players in the world in the lineup — but the Nets’ greatest fear has undoubtedly come true. They suck at defense.

In the 13 games since acquiring James Harden in a blockbuster deal, the Nets have allowed 120.7 points per 100 possessions, which is the second-worst mark in the league ahead of only the Dallas Mavericks. That’s bad! Especially for a team that’s supposedly in place to win a championship this season. In the 13 games before that, they allowed 109.9 points per 100 possessions, which was the 11th-best mark in the league.

A few things here. In the most-recent 13 games, Harden’s missed one game, Durant’s missed five games and Kyrie Irving’s missed three. The team isn’t at full strength, and hasn’t been given enough time to acclimate. Despite all of that, Brooklyn’s notched the third-best offensive rating in the league behind the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz. There’s hope.

Will the Nets defense get better? I mean, I freaking hope so. Letting the Pistons shoot 56% from the field and 44.8% from 3-point range in a double-digit loss won’t cut it. But there’s a legitimate question of whether Brooklyn shredded too much depth to upgrade a marginal amount in a space they already had someone as good as Irving operating in. We won’t find an answer to that question until the season’s played out but for now it’s a thought Nets fans can’t avoid considering on a nightly basis.

Of course, there’s a fantasy impact here. If it’s not already apparent, you should be checking when you have guys playing against the Nets. Their defense loves to allow opponents to put up career nights. Jerami Grant tied his career-high of 32 on Tuesday and he did it on 11-of-19 shooting including four 3-pointers. The Nets defense is soft. Use that knowledge to your advantage.

Let’s talk about Tuesday night’s seven games.

Pistons 122, Nets 111

Great

James Harden — The Nets might’ve lost to a bad team while playing no defense, but Harden put up a career-best five blocks, which is … surprising. He also did what he often does, nearly triple-doubling with 24 points on 8-of-14 shooting, 12 assists, six rebounds and two steals. That’s a helluva fantasy night.

Jerami Grant — Grant tied his career-high with 32 points on 11-of-19 shooting (four made 3-pointers) with five rebounds, four assists and one block. This is what happens when you play against the Nets’ attempt at defense.

Mason Plumlee — Plumlee had one of his best fantasy nights of the season scoring 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting with 12 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals.

Good

Delon Wright — Wright didn’t shoot great from the field but scored 22 points on 7-of-16 field goals and 8-of-12 free throws. He also had nine assists, four rebounds and two steals.

Kyrie Irving — He shot poorly, making just 12-of-28 shots for 27 points, but added seven assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Bruce Brown — In 26 minutes off the bench, Brown swiped four steals, which is one short of his career-high. He also had eight points, nine rebounds and an assist.

Heat 98, Knicks 96

Great

Jimmy Butler — Butler nearly triple-doubled with 26 points on 6-of-15 shooting and 13-of-15 free-throw shooting, 10 rebounds and eight assists. The Heat needed all of it to just barely edge past the Knicks.

Kelly Olynyk — Splash Brother Kelly Olynyk arrived just on time to knock down 6-of-8 tries for 20 points. That tied his second-most makes in a game ever, and he’s averaging three makes from distance in five February games.

Good

Bam Adebayo — He only made 3-of-9 shots, but his final line included 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Elfrid Payton — Despite Derrick Rose joining the rotation, Payton still got his. He scored 18 points on 8-of-16 shooting with five rebounds and four assists.

Disappointing

Julius Randle — This was one of his worst games of the year. He made just 4-of-18 shots for 12 points with eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Noteworthy

Derrick Rose made his second Knicks debut, scoring 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 20 minutes. He had three assists, a steal and a block too. Immanuel Quickley played 21 minutes and Payton played 27 minutes.

Pelicans 130, Rockets 101

Great

Josh Hart — Hart had a 20-point, 17-rebound double-double in 40 minutes. That’s absurdly good for someone who’s only 6-foot-5! He added three assists, two blocks and a steal.

Good

John Wall — Wall scored 25 points, but it took him 23 shots to get there (he made 11). He also had six assists to three turnovers and four rebounds.

Eric Gordon — Gordon’s 23 points came on four 3-point makes. His four turnovers stung, but he added three assists, a rebound and a block.

Danuel House — Without Victor Oladipo, House played 34 minutes and scored 13 points with a well-rounded eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Zion Williamson — Williamson’s 20 points came on an efficient 6-of-10 shooting from the field. He also made 8-of-10 free throws, which is great for him.

Willie Hernangomez — Hernangomez had his second double-double in February with 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting with 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block.

Editor’s Note: Drafting is only half the battle! Get an edge on your competition with our NBA Season Tools that are packed with rankings, projections, a trade evaluator, start/sit tools and much more. And don't forget to use promo code HOOPS10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

Warriors 114, Spurs 91

Great

Stephen Curry — He’s been hilariously good this year. He scored 32 points on 11-of-20 shooting in the blowout win including four 3-pointers. He added four rebounds and two assists.

Good

Draymond Green — Starting center Draymond Green has been so fun to watch. He scored six points on 3-of-4 shooting with 11 assists and seven rebounds. In his last three games he’s averaging 5.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 11.0 assists.

Disappointing

Lonnie Walker IV — Walker returned from a two-game absence due to illness and missed all five of his shots in 18 minutes. He had just three rebounds and two assists.

The Spurs team — Yeah, they were pretty bad. The team shot just 37.2% from the field and turned the ball over 14 times to 20 assists. Curry and Green roasted them.

Trail Blazers 106, Magic 97

Great

Damian Lillard — Who else? With C.J. McCollum still sidelined, Lillard has had to take over. On Tuesday night, he scored 36 points on 9-of-22 shooting including five made 3-pointers. He sunk all 13 free-throws he took with five rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Nikola Vucevic — Vucevic, the No. 14 player in 9-cat leagues, had another great fantasy night in the loss. He scored 27 points on 10-of-21 shooting (two 3-pointers) with 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, two blocks and just one turnover in 41 minutes.

Good

Carmelo Anthony — Melo followed up a two-point dud with his highest-scoring night of the season. He scored 23 on 7-of-16 shooting including five made 3-pointers with three rebounds and three blocks (one short of tying his career-best.) He passed Oscar Robertson for 12th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Terrence Ross — Ross scored 22 points on 9-of-18 shooting with four assists, a rebound and a block.

Noteworthy

Al-Farouq Aminu — In his first game back since November 2019, Aminu played just five minutes and had to be pulled early for the remainder of the game. He had no points, one assist and one rebound.

Cole Anthony — Anthony left the game in the second quarter with a right shoulder strain and did not return. Frank Mason started the second half and finished with 11 points, seven assists and four rebounds in 33 minutes.

Sixers 119, Kings 111

Great

Joel Embiid — The MVP candidate scored 25 points on 6-of-15 shooting (no 3-pointers) but added 17 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks.

Good

De’Aaron Fox — Fox scored 34 points, but it took him 30 shots. He made just 13 of those looks, and missed 3-of-8 free-throws, too. He did dish 10 assists with six rebounds, though. He’s keeping Sacramento competitive every night.

Buddy Hield — He only made 7-of-20 shots, but six of them were from distance. He finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

Seth Curry — Curry knocked down four 3-pointers, the most since his recovery from COVID-19, and he scored 22 points with three rebounds. He’s on pace for a 50/50/100 season, and the Sixers are 15-3 when Curry plays!

Tobias Harris — Harris’s hot-shooting season continued in the win, too. He scored 22 on 8-of-15 shooting with 10 rebounds, an assist and just one turnover.

Jazz 122, Celtics 108

Great

Donovan Mitchell — This was Mitchell’s game. He scored or assisted on 20 of the Jazz’s final 21 points in the fourth quarter to close out the win. He finished with 36 points on 12-of-23 shooting including six 3-pointers with nine assists, four rebounds, two blocks and one steal.

Rudy Gobert — Gobert had a super-efficient 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

Jaylen Brown — After two games sidelined with knee soreness, Brown came back strong to score 33 points on 12-of-20 shooting with eight rebounds.

Good

Joe Ingles — Ingles had a great night, scoring 24 points on 5-of-12 shooting with six assists and three rebounds.

OddsMoney LinePoint SpreadTotal Points
Indiana		+110+2.5O 234.5
Brooklyn		-134-2.5U 234.5
Game Info

Latest Stories

  • Reports: Raiders receiving trade interest in Marcus Mariota

    A report from TheAthletic.com on Monday indicated the Raiders would rather trade Marcus Mariota than Derek Carr. That was followed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Media on Monday who reports the Raiders are receiving “legitimate and real” trade interest in Mariota. Mariota has a $10.63 million salary-cap hit, which is what the Raiders can save [more]

  • Here’s what Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes said to each other after Super Bowl LV

    Brady and Mahomes were mic'd up for their postgame chat.

  • Rob Gronkowski Says Cutest Thing To Tom Brady After Super Bowl

    The mic'd-up quarterback and tight end had a pretty funny chat about touchdowns.

  • No tomatoes, 6 litres of water, and bed at 8.30pm – inside Tom Brady’s midlife health regime

    Whether you’re a die-hard NFL fan who stayed up until dawn to watch the Super Bowl, or – like the What We Do In The Shadows characters – you thought everyone was talking about a particularly superb owl, there is one thing on which everyone can agree: Tom Brady, winning another title at 43 years old, is impressive. And a little depressing for the rest of us. Brady, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, won his seventh Super Bowl last night, as he guided his side to a comfortable 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. It was his first season with the Buccaneers after a 20-year spell with the New England Patriots, and he has no intention of retiring. Seeing Brady calmly go about the habit of winning again – despite the fact he is the same age as his opposite number’s mother, despite the fact he is more than a year older than Matt Hancock, and despite the fact Madonna’s version of American Pie was in the charts when he started – left many asking: “What is his secret to avoiding middle-age? Can I have some? And will he ever die?” Well, when you hear about it, you might not be so keen. Here’s the Tom Brady Guide To Never Ageing. Buckle up. His daily schedule It has been reported that a day in the life of Tom Brady looks, precisely, like this: 5.30am – Wake up, drink electrolyte water and smoothie 7am – Breakfast with his partner, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen, their two children, and sometimes Brady’s son, John, from a relationship with his former partner, actress Bridget Moynihan 10am – ‘Beach time’ Noon – Lunch 3-5pm – Training or a workout 5-6pm – Post-workout pliability session 6pm – Dinner with his family 7pm – Review films, strategy with his coach, plus charity work 7.30pm – Family time, reading to his kids 8.30pm – Bed time Fun! Gisele must love it.

  • Pat Mahomes’s family attack referees, ESPN and Gisele Bündchen after Super Bowl blowout

    'If you have to have the ref on your team is that really winning @giseleofficial lol?'

  • 19-year-old Paige Bueckers is on an unprecedented tear for the greatest program in NCAA basketball history

    "She's that player that comes along that people talk about - 'Hey did you see that kid from Connecticut?'" Geno Auriemma said. "She's that kid."

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: 5 quarterbacks crack the top 20 picks

    With five quarterbacks going in Round 1, it could be a wild ride early in the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Tom Brady has just one more challenge left — and it would be silly to bet against him

    So what’s next for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

  • Report: QB de Laura suspended following arrest

    Freshman quarterback Jayden de Laura, the crown jewel of the 2020 recruiting class, has been suspended indefinitely.

  • Australian Open: Novak Djokovic drops rare set and battling Venus Williams bows out in painful encounter

    World No 1 Novak Djokovic was made to look human for a few games by Frances Tiafoe overnight, and even dropped a set – a rarity for him in these early rounds of the Australian Open. In the last four years of major tennis, this was only the sixth set Djokovic had dropped in 28 appearances before reaching the third round – which is the first time a seeded player can meet another seed. It was a hot and humid night in Melbourne – conditions that Djokovic tends not to enjoy – and the often flashy Tiafoe kept up an unexpected level of accuracy. In the second set of Djokovic’s 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3 victory, Tiafoe delivered excellent statistics of 17 winners as against only 11 unforced errors. At 23 years old, the American has been a top-30 player before, and reached the quarter-finals of this event in 2019, but his ranking has dropped back to No 64 after a loss of focus last year. “He pushed me to the very limit I think,” said Djokovic, after regrouping to earn a third-round meeting with another young American, 27th seed Taylor Fritz. “Second and the third set were really super close. But just overall challenging conditions. I think it was very hot. We had long exchanges. His backhand was very solid, very consistent, not too many errors. “Of course, I was at times not feeling my timing as well as I normally am. Credit to him. I think he has managed to come out with a great performance and quality of tennis. He put me in a difficult spot.” Djokovic must have been grateful for the extra insurance of the best-of-five-set format. On the women’s side, there is always more volatility, and three former slam champions were eliminated overnight. The most unusual case surrounded Venus Williams, the five-time Wimbledon champion, who is still forging on at the age of 40. Williams came into her match against Italy’s Sara Errani with heavy strapping on her knee, which appeared to inhibit her movement, and was then reduced to hobbling after turning her ankle late in the first set. Measuring Venus Williams' ongoing career only in context of her age would do a disservice to her sustained quality Unusually, Williams was forced to claim back-to-back medical time-outs on the two separate injuries. She teared up at one point as the pain became too much, but refused to walk off the court, fighting on instead to the end of her 6-1, 6-0 defeat. It was a hugely courageous display from a woman who has stoically combined elite sport with an auto-immune condition – Sjogren’s Syndrome – for at least a decade now. Venus’s sister Serena was unruffled by her second-round opponent Nina Stojanovic, cruising through by a 6-3, 6-0 margin, but there were defeats for the 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu – who is returning to the sport after a 467-day absence caused by a serious knee injury – and two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova. Andreescu was up against the uniquely awkward Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan, who sliced and diced her way to a 6-3, 6-2 victory. Kvitova, meanwhile, took on Romania’s Sorana Cirstea, one of the 72 players who wound up serving a 14-day hard quarantine because of a positive Covid test on their flight into Melbourne. After her 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 upset win, Cirstea explained that last year’s breaks in the tennis calendar had reminded her “how much I love tennis and competing. I was grateful to play when I came back, played with much more joy, understanding that there are much more important things in life".

  • Rob Gronkowski explains difference between Super Bowl win with Patriots, Bucs

    This one was full of joy for the future Hall of Fame tight end.

  • Mark Cuban and the Mavericks are done playing national anthem before games

    Mark Cuban has found a unique solution to any national anthem issues. He's not playing it anymore.

  • The Buccaneers were in awe of 'magician' Patrick Mahomes even while shutting him down in the Super Bowl

    While the Tampa Bay defense was busy shutting down Patrick Mahomes, Buccaneers wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were in awe.

  • Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale won big after Buccaneers Super Bowl 55 victory

    Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale flew from Texas to Colorado to place his $3.4 million bet on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

  • Bill Cowher shares beautiful story in wake of Marty Schottenheimer’s passing

    Cowher paid tribute to his friend and mentor, Marty Schottenheimer, via a message on Twitter.

  • Report: Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears have ‘zero interest’ in a reunion

    There are many questions surrounding the Bears quarterback situation, but it sounds like we can rule out a Mitchell Trubisky return in 2021.

  • Busch takes unlikely NASCAR Clash race win ahead of Daytona 500

    Kyle Busch scored an unlikely victory in the exhibition NASCAR Clash race on the Daytona road course, after last lap contact between leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott

  • Watch Tom Brady's mic'd up Super Bowl 55 exchange with Patrick Mahomes

    Tom Brady's mic'd up exchanges with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce after Super Bowl 55 prove there's plenty of mutual respect between Brady and the Chiefs.

  • Robert Horry: ‘I don’t think people really appreciate what I did’

    Tom Brady just won his seventh championship. Which ties him with Robert Horry.

  • The Eagles are quickly losing leverage in the effort to trade Carson Wentz

    When trying to trade a player, the leverage for maximizing the return comes from one of two places: Having multiple teams pursuing the trade or persuading one or more teams that the current team will keep the player. The Eagles seem to be quickly losing both types of leverage, if they ever had either. The [more]