Pistons star Blake Griffin restrained in confrontation with Minnesota fan, who gets ejected (video)

Blake Griffin played excellently in the Pistons’ 129-123 win over the Timberwolves last night. He scored 34 points. Detroit outscored Minnesota by 15 points in his 42 minutes and got outscored by nine points in the 11 minutes he sat.

Yet, even in a one-possession game late in overtime, a Minnesota fan broke Griffin’s focus on the game.

Griffin approached the fan and yelled at him. Zaza Pachulia held back Griffin. The fan got ejected. The Pistons finished off the win. Everything went smoothly enough, but I wonder what the fan said to get so deeply under Griffin’s skin at that point of the game.