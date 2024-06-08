Pistons reportedly to offer Cade Cunningham max rookie extension this summer

Detroit Pistons v Washington Wizards

Changes are coming to the Pistons. Troy Weaver is out while Trajan Langdon is in as the lead decision maker, meaning major roster changes are to follow. Monty Williams, despite the massive contract he signed just more than a year ago, is on thin ice now.

Cade Cunningham is not going anywhere, he will be the one constant. Cunningham followed up a shin-injury-shortened second NBA season with a breakout third one, averaging 22.7 points, 7.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds and shooting 35.5% from 3.

Detroit is going to lock down Cunningham with a max rookie contract extension, which is both logical and confirmed by James Edwards III of The Athletic.

I'm 99.9 percent sure that Cunningham gets an extension this offseason. I don't want to say 100 percent because you never know what can happen, but I'd be stunned if the 2021 No. 1 overall pick doesn't sign a max rookie extension.

That would be a five-year, $226 million contract (25% of the salary cap, a number that could go up if Cunningham made All-NBA next season).

Cunningham feels like Detroit's one sure building block, although players such as Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson are getting close to joining him. The Pistons head into this offseason with a lot of cap space. However, rather than chase veterans, Detroit would be wise to consider taking on a bad salary in a trade as long as a few first-round picks or good young players are thrown in. The job is finding more talent and building around Cunningham.

Which is what you do with max players.