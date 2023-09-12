'The Pistons Pulse': Who is the 'Robin' to Cade Cunningham's 'Batman'?

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa).

• Producer: Wes Davenport.

• Editor: Robin Chan.

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford.

• Guest: Jack Kelly, "Detroit Bad Boys" podcast co-host.

• Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com.

On this episode: With Omari still away this week, Bryce enlists the help of Jack Kelly and Wes Davenport of "Detroit Bad Boys" to help us figure out which player best can serve as the "Robin" to Cade Cunningham's "Batman." The guys also talk what developments they want to see from the team's young players this year.

Catch "The Pistons Pulse" every Tuesday morning at 5 and on demand on freep.com or wherever you listen to podcasts.

