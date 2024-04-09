'The Pistons Pulse': How do we feel about our Detroit Pistons New Year's resolutions now?

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa).

• Producer: Wes Davenport.

• Editor: Robin Chan.

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford.

On this episode: We open the pod this week with a rap beef that seems to lack real meat, the controversial foul call in the women's UConn vs. Iowa national semifinal, and Malachi Flynn's shocking 50-point game for the Pistons vs. Atlanta. Then, Bryce and Omari revisit the areas of improvement they wanted to see most from the roster from the beginning of the new year. They sort through what they got right and what hasn't aged well, including Cade Cunningham's health, Jalen Duren's injury prevention, Ausar Thompson's jump shot, Jaden Ivey's shooting efficiency and Marcus Sasser's role on the team.

