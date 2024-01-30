'The Pistons Pulse': Detroit Pistons' offense improving, and now Cade Cunningham's back?

Apple | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa).

• Producer: Wes Davenport.

• Editor: Robin Chan.

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford.

On this episode: After a brief moment to reflect on the unprecedented season of the Detroit Lions, Bryce and Omari jump right back into their regular Pistons coverage including the impact veterans like Monté Morris are having on the court. The guys also cover how Cade looked in his return this past Saturday and how the market is shaping up with the February 8th NBA trade deadline fast approaching.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 'The Pistons Pulse': Offense improving, and now Cade's back?