'The Pistons Pulse': The best options for the No. 5 overall pick in NBA draft

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

• Hosts: Bryce Simon (@MotorCityHoops) and Omari Sankofa II (@omarisankofa)

• Producer: Wes Davenport

• Editor: Cary Junior II

• Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford

• Email: brycesimon3309@gmail.com; osankofa@freepress.com

On this episode: We know now where the Pistons will pick in the first round of the NBA draft. After dealing with the initial shock of falling to fifth overall, the guys break down the best options for the Pistons at that spot.

CARLOS MONARREZ: Troy Weaver refuses to waver, even as bad NBA draft lottery luck strikes Pistons

OMARI SANKOFA II: Pistons' ability to find talent will be tested after falling to 5th in NBA draft

'A WASTED SEASON': Pistons fans distraught after 2022 NBA draft lottery

